Top Gear Pits the Roofless Aston Martin V12 Speedster Against the Ferrari Monza and McLaren Elva

If one tries to find a tangible meaning of what a Ferrari is, then look no further than its V12s. Since the Prancing Horse’s founding in 1947, the front-engine V12 format has always formed an integral part of its stable, either for motorsport or the public roads. Now, the line between Silverstone and Mayfair blurs even further with Ferrari’s latest special editions. This now leading off where the F12 TDF last left us.