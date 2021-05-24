newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Top Gear Pits the Roofless Aston Martin V12 Speedster Against the Ferrari Monza and McLaren Elva

techeblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimited to just 88-units worldwide, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster will become one of the company’s most sought after models ever, and some of them will be highly customized. At least one of them akes inspiration from the iconic DBR1, complete with a Racing Green paint finish, Clubsport White pinstripe / roundels, a satin silver anodized grille, conker saddle leather and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather. Read more to see how it fares against the Ferrari Monza and McLaren Elva.

www.techeblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marek Reichman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari Monza#Car Racing#Car Models#Hp#Roofless Aston Martin#Clubsport#Conker Saddle Leather#Viridian Green#Zf#Engine#Wheels#Torque#Solid Silver#Hp#Transmission#Driving#Passenger Helmets#Wings#3 4 Seconds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Ferrari
Related
JobsMotorAuthority

Aston Martin to phase out manual transmission by 2022

Aston Martin will no longer offer a manual transmission in any of its cars when the Vantage sports car is given an update in 2022. CEO Tobias Moers confirmed the plans in an interview last month with Australian media, including Car Advice. He pointed to low demand and the need...
Carsmotorverso.com

A Continuation In Ferrari’s Naturally-Aspirated V12 Lineage

If one tries to find a tangible meaning of what a Ferrari is, then look no further than its V12s. Since the Prancing Horse’s founding in 1947, the front-engine V12 format has always formed an integral part of its stable, either for motorsport or the public roads. Now, the line between Silverstone and Mayfair blurs even further with Ferrari’s latest special editions. This now leading off where the F12 TDF last left us.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Doesn't Give A Shift, Plans To Retire The Manual Gearbox

Sports car enthusiasts don't miss an occasion to use the #savethemanual hashtag, but the truth of the matter is, most people buying performance vehicles tend to go with the automatic. The take rate for a three-pedal setup has gradually dropped in recent years, making it difficult for automakers to build a solid business case for the do-it-yourself gearbox.
CarsMarietta Daily Journal

Auto review: The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster drives as good as it looks

Does Aston Martin have more lives than a cat? It’s a company that nearly went bankrupt for the eighth time in 2020, but didn’t, thanks to a restructuring and a cash infusion by both Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and Daimler AG, which increased its equity stake to 20 percent, up from 2.6 percent.
Carsmansworldindia.com

Limited Edition Aston Martin V12 Speedster Unveiled

Aston Martin, the British manufacturer of great looking sports cars, including many famous ones that appeared in James Bond movies – has unveiled a new, limited-edition V12 Speedster. In a hat-tip to Aston’s remarkable racing history and heritage, the open-top car takes design cues from the 1959 Le Mans winning Aston Martin DBR1, which was designed by the company’s in-house designer, Frank Feeley.
Carsmotor1.com

Aston Martin hosting world premiere at Pebble Beach in August

Auto shows have been canceled left and right ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of 2020. Last year's Pebble Beach was one of the many casualties, but thankfully, the show will return this year on its usual date – the fourth Sunday of August. Some automakers have already announced their presence, including Aston Martin.
CarsCarscoops

Aston Martin Will Wave Goodbye To The Manual Gearbox By 2022

Bad news for those who enjoyed Aston Martins with manual transmissions: the British automaker intends to stop offering this option by 2022. While speaking with members of the automotive press in Australia recently, Aston Martin chief executive Tobias Moers indicated that the manual available on the Vantage will be dropped when the car gets a facelift.
Buying CarsCarscoops

2009 Aston Martin DBS With A Six-Speed Manual Is A Real Beaut

The Aston Martin DBS is definitely one beautiful and elegant supercar, and a Toro Red example is up for sale. Listed for auction on Bring A Trailer, this DBS was first registered in Texas and had spent time in the Lone Star state before the current owner from Connecticut purchased it. It has only been driven 17,000 miles and is being offered with an ECU key, two spare keys, a car cover, an Aston Martin umbrella, the owner’s manual, a battery charger, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ferrari Announces V12 Engine With More Than 830 Horsepower

With 830 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) on tap, the Ferrari 812 Competizione is blessed with the highest specification of all V12 Prancing Horses. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter unit bests the combustion engine of the LaFerrari and packs an extra punch over the 812 Superfast it replaces. As it...
CarsPistonheads

The best used Aston Martin to buy in 2021

Our recent interview with Aston CEO Tobias Moers was nothing if not revealing about Aston Martin's long-running predicament. There was a lot to be done when he arrived, it seems, and his stated quest to make the brand into a true Ferrari rival will not be achieved overnight. That said,...
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: McLaren F1 Competes Against Other Legendary Supercars

For BMW fans, there isn’t more exciting supercar than the McLaren F1. It’s not exactly a BMW but its engine is. The 6.1 liter naturally-aspirated V12 that powers the F1 was designed by BMW’s legendary engine builder, Paul Rosche, and built by BMW M. The brains behind the McLaren F1, Gordon Murray, went to Rosche with a set of requirements for his engine, requirements that seemed near-impossible, and Rosche was able to deliver, making what could be the greatest engine of all time.
CarsCarscoops

V12 Mercedes-Maybach S680, Glickenhaus 004S Crashed On Camera, McLaren 720S Gets Gulf Livery: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Veteran WRC legend Carlos Sainz was unimpressed when his rival (and eventual winner) at the 2021 Andelucía Rally got creative and ducked through some trees to cut out a corner. We always wondered how the Nissan GT-R was so much faster than a 911 Turbo at the Nurburgring back in the late 2000s…
Motorsportsracer.com

Aston Martin signs Bond stunt driver and W Series racer Hawkins

Aston Martin has signed James Bond stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins to the role of driver ambassador. Hawkins enjoyed success in karting before moving up to Formula Ford and Formula 4, and has also competed in the British Touring Car Championship and the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy. While her racing career also saw her take part in the first season of the all-female W Series in 2019 — a category she will return to in 2021 on the Formula 1 support card — Hawkins is also a stunt driver who works on the James Bond franchise where Aston Martin road cars feature regularly.
Carsmotorillustrated.com

Aston Martin Quits V6 Development In Favour Of AMG V8

Mercedes-Benz now owns a 20% stake in AM. The upcoming Valhalla was to get its own internally-developed V6. There’s been much shuffling over at Aston Martin in the last 18 months or so. As we know, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll took over as the brand’s major shareholder. Within months, he appointed EX-AMG Boss Tobias Moers at the helm of the British automaker. The latter immediately strengthened his ties with Benz and now they own a 20% stake in Aston Martin.
CarsCarscoops

McLaren P1 Vs 765LT, Apple iCar, Fisker PEAR, BMW Z1 Roadster, Ferraris For Camry Money Compared: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Henrik Fisker’s Karma was a pioneer in the luxury electrified car space, but he’s aiming for a very different market with his latest project, a small crossover that’s slated to go into production in 2023. Project PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) has taken another step forward, but will it turn out to be another lemon?