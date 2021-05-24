newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Spicy Organics Launches New Website Expanding Their Reach With Exclusive & Quality Products Providing Diverse Options & 40 Years Of Experience

By EPR Retail News Editors
eprretailnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKinney, Texas, 2021-May-24 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Spicy Organic, the top pick for organic spices, herbs, teas and essential oils online, today announced the official launch of their website and online shop. With an abiding reputation built on innovation and reliability, the company works with their own network of hundreds of farmers to cultivate lands. […]

eprretailnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organics#Epr#Innovation#Essential Oils#Launches#Organic Spices#Spicy Organic#Exclusive#Teas#Herbs#Company#Cultivate Lands#Farmers#Today#Epr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Related
Retailprunderground.com

Tradesnest Announces Launch of Business-to-Business Platform That Connects Quality Products With Trusted Distributors and Retailers

One of the most difficult things to do for a company producing a quality product is to build ties with a reliable and motivated distributor. Poor choices in this area can be an extreme drain on time, money, and energy. A similar dynamic also occurs from the other direction, with well meaning distributors having to wade through poor product choices until they find a company that they can count on. The good news is this landscape has just changed for the better, to the benefit of both companies with products to offer and forward thinking distribution firms. Tradesnest recently announced the launch of its exciting new business-to-business platform, providing a valuable place that helps connect quality products with trusted distributors and retailers, while celebrating innovation. In just a few clicks, users have access to a large number of businesses, broken down by category, who are eager to start a new partnership.
Sonoma, CAsonomasun.com

Sonoma Chamber launches new hospitality jobs website

The tourists are coming… but where are the workers? To help staff up for the predicted heavy summer season, the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched a website to help match job seekers with open positions in the hospitality industry. The site is www.WorkInWineCountry.com. “With the big wave of...
Businessdairyfoods.com

Aakash Chemicals rebrands as Vivify, launches new website

Aakash Chemicals & Dye-Stuffs, a Glendale Heights, Ill.-based value-added supplier of colorants and specialty ingredients, said it rebranded as Vivify Specialty Ingredients. "Vivify is an industry leader in colorants and specialty ingredients, serving customers across multiple consumer and industrial end markets. Following organic growth and several transformative acquisitions, we are changing our name to better reflect the increased breadth of our product and solutions offering under a single name,” said Devlin Riley, CEO. “The powerful Vivify logo and the tag line ‘Color, Ingredients, Innovation’ effectively capture our value-added capabilities, representing an exciting next step in our journey as a company. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the high level of service they have become accustomed to under the Vivify brand.”
Apparelprunderground.com

Impakt-ED Announces Launch Of Apparel, Home Goods, And Stationery Products Promoting Equality, Diversity, And Inclusion

Impakt-ED is announcing the launch of its apparel, home goods, and stationery products promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion. The company prides itself on offering premier, quality-made products at an exceptional value that are built to last. The full product portfolio is available now at www.impakt-ed.co.uk. Owner Naomi Whiteley says the...
Internetnmliving.com

Los Foodies Magazine launching new website, giveaway program

Los Foodies Magazine is a publication that promotes New Mexico’s food and beverage industry. They cover farmers, ranchers, caterers, chefs, restaurants, and everything in between. Now, they are launching a brand-new website. Founder of Los Foodies Magazine, Eric Martinez, discusses who they are and more details on the upcoming launch.
Retailtopwirenews.com

Vitola Fine Cigars Launches New Website to Expand Online Sales

VITOLA FINE CIGARS is pleased to announce the launch of a new website to expand its online offerings of fine cigars. Their Cigars and More brand is quite popular in Alabama already with five successful retail outlets catering to the cigar needs of their customers. On their website they feature...
Peoria, IL1470 WMBD

PIA launches new website

PEORIA, Ill. — The Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport is launching a newly redesigned website. The updated flypia.com will offer passengers and area residents increased functionality and ease of use. The PIA website will now feature a new navigation bar, enhanced search functions, iconography, trip calculator and a specialty...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Performance Plastics Announces New Website Launch

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Performance Plastics – Problem Solved – today announced the launch of its newly designed website http://www.performanceplastics.com to provide customers more relevant and easier to find information on thermoplastic high-performance polymers for the aerospace, medical and diversified industrial markets. Since 1982, Performance Plastics, has partnered with...
Lifestyletecumsehchieftain.com

Filley Custom Powder Coating Provides a Quality Product

It’s springtime and you want to spruce up your lawn and patio furniture with a new paint job. Where can you go? Filley Custom Powder Coating, Inc. has several customers who have already put their outdoor furniture on the company’s list. “We want to put out the highest quality product and we take pride in our work,” Teresa Baum said. “We’ve done really well over the past 20 years and we are known…
Clifton Park, NYTroy Record

Local entrepreneur launches product to provide protection from sun

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Just in time for the unofficial start to summer, local entrepreneur Lorraine Toth is launching a new product that provides protection from the sun. The Capital Region resident’s new business SunCamoz made its debut last week, offering a new type of sun protection garment. Called the...
Retaildeeperblue.com

Aqualung Launches A New Online Experience With Locally.com

Aqualung has announced the introduction of a new online experience in partnership with Locally.com. The new enterprise is designed to offer consumers an easier connection to their local dive shops. The new platform is available via the Aqualung website and provides users with a wide range of information, including stock availability, local events, opening hours, and much more.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Launches First of Several New Products to Expand Avenova Line

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- NovaBay ® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on expanding its presence in the eye and skin care market, announces the availability of i-Chek Illuminated Eye Examination Mirror on Amazon. i-Chek is a unique portable, lightweight, handheld lighted mirror featuring 10x magnification that is specifically designed for at-home precise visual resolution and high magnification of the eyes, eyelashes and eyelids.
Economyfi-magazine.com

North American Auto Care Launches as a New Option for Service Contracts and Ancillary Products

McKINNEY, Texas— North American Auto Care (NAAC) has officially launched in the finance & insurance market, bringing new options to dealerships seeking a better service contract product. Bringing decades of experience in the automotive and F&I spaces, NAAC works with a network of independent agencies to deliver the best quality product, highest customer service, and most compassionate administrative services possible to the greater transportation industry.
Drinkswinebusiness.com

Award-winning Wine Advisor Launches Most Exclusive Nine-year Collection

Lisbon, Portugal 24 May 2021: Martins Wine Advisor (MWA), the winners of Best Wine Advisory Service 2019 and 2020 UK at the LUX Life Food & Drink Awards, has just launched a nine-year exclusive ‘Wines From Another World’ journey in partnership with Pedro Marques Antunes from Sparrow Creative Solutions, where one limited edition wine will be released per year - each developed using ancient wine techniques to produce one-of-a-kind creations.
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Rudi’s launches new organic bread

BOULDER, COLO. — Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery, the new brand introduced earlier this year by Rudi’s Organic Bakery and Rudi’s Gluten-free Bakery, has launched Organic Seeded Multigrain Bread. The bread is made with organic whole wheat flour, organic rolled oats, organic flax seeds, organic pumpkin seeds, organic sunflower seeds and organic poppy seeds, and features a 24-hour fermentation process that the company claims benefits gut health, as well as yields a richer flavor and softer texture.
Health Servicestopwirenews.com

Fire Supplies Online Ltd. Launches Brand New Website

May 25, 2021 – London, UK — Fire Supplies Online Ltd., known for its wide range of superior quality Fire Extinguishers and other fire supplies, has launched a new website, which has become the go-to address for consumers. As they say, one can’t avoid accidents at all times, but people...
PharmaceuticalsTrendHunter.com

Premium-Quality CBD Products

TRIP USA, the originally European CBD brand that's been called the “Glossier of CBD,” is making its debut in America. The premium quality CBD vendor offers drinks and oils that are designed to maintain wellness and promote relaxation in an accessible format. TRIP USA's products have a pastel esthetic that defines the line.
SoftwareTimes Union

noax Technologies Launches New Website I Industrial-Panel-Computer.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. noax’s new site features a clean, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information. This helps purchasers and IT-managers make well-informed decisions about their Industrial-hardware. In addition to the product overview and numerous free case studies, tailor-made quotations can now be requested for each of the industrial computers with a few clicks.
Softwaretopwirenews.com

Texting.io Announces Launch of New Website and Company with SMS Marketing Software

20th May 2021 – Texting.io is pleased to announce the launch of a new website and company that offers SMS Marketing Software. This is a tool that helps small businesses interact with customers and build long-term relationships through SMS marketing campaigns, scheduling text appointment reminders, texting 1 on 1, and more. The tool is now available with a 14 day FREE TRIAL for businesses. Real estate agencies/agents, gyms, restaurants, dentists, churches, salons, and many other such small businesses and entrepreneurs can benefit from the SMS software.
Skin Carehawaiibusiness.com

Utara Organics Provides Skin-Care Products from Kaua‘i

Amy Arnett-Smith is the creator of Utara Organics and an organic farmer of mangosteen and other crops on Kaua‘i’s north shore. “I created this line of mangosteen-based organic skin care in 2009 in response to my need for chemical and toxin free skin care due to a lifelong struggle with hormone imbalance and skin inflammation issues,” she says. Today, her line also includes anti-aging and other products.