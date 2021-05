Day 3 action at the ATP Madrid Open sees the start of the second round take place, with top seeds taking center stage. Munich champion Nikoloz Basilashvili will be looking to continue his fine clay court form and has an unpredictable opponent in Benoit Paire. Another match to keep an eye on is arguably one of the most anticipated matches of the day, with Felix Auger-Aliassime taking on the always formidable Casper Ruud.