NBA Playoffs Game 1 Recaps | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 182)

The NBA Gambling Podcast brings an absolute fire episode. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji are fired up after the opening round games for the weekend. The guys get into each game one of the series and give their takeaways. In addition, the guys discuss which teams are going to be okay after their game one loss. Furthermore, the guys breakdown which teams are in trouble and who needs to step up for their teams. Lastly, the guys give their picks for the Monday Night slate!