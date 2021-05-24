newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Scott Wharton signs new three-year deal with Blackburn

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHSZF_0a91anyM00
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers – Carabao Cup – First Round – Ewood Park (PA Archive)

Defender Scott Wharton has signed a new three-year deal at Blackburn

The 23-year-old had established himself in Rovers’ first team this season before an Achilles injury ended his campaign in December.

Wharton told the club’s website: “I know I’m injured now, but I’m looking to get back fit as soon as possible and hit the ground running next season.

“The injury probably came at the wrong time for me, as I was just getting myself into the team and going on a good unbeaten run when I was playing. I felt like my performances were getting better with each game, so hopefully I can do that again when I’m back fit.

“There’s no other team that I’d want to play for. This is the team that I support, so I’d love to be here for the next few years.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wharton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackburn#Injury Time#Defender Scott Wharton#Campaign#December#Running#Achilles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Scunthorpe midfielder Tom Pugh signs new one-year deal

Tom Pugh has signed a new one-year deal at Scunthorpe. The 20-year-old midfielder, a Wales Under-21 international, has made eight appearances for the club since making his senior debut in November 2018. Pugh told Scunthorpe’s official website: “I’m really happy to have got it signed. I’m looking forward to coming...
MLSPosted by
newschain

Michael Mancienne signs new one-year deal at Burton

Burton’s Michael Mancienne has signed a new one-year contract at the Pirelli Stadium. Mancienne, who can play in defence or midfield, signed a short-term deal in February and went on to make 17 appearances for the Sky Bet League One club, 14 of which were starts. “I’m buzzing, I’ve really...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Nathan Thompson signs new two-year Peterborough deal

Defender Nathan Thompson has signed a new two-year contract with Peterborough. Posh were waiting to discover what division they would be in before tying the 30-year-old to an extended deal, which includes the option of a further year. Thompson, who can play either at right-back or in central defence, joined...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

FC Cincinnati sign D Geoff Cameron to multi-year deal

FC Cincinnati signed veteran defender Geoff Cameron to a guaranteed contract through 2022 with an additional option year, the club announced Thursday. Cameron, 35, who played five seasons in the MLS with the Houston Dynamo from 2008-12, has spent the past nine seasons in England with Stoke City FC (2012-19) and Queens Park Rangers (2019-21).
Premier LeagueBBC

Jack Armer: Carlisle United defender signs new two-year deal

Carlisle United defender Jack Armer has signed a new two-year contract. The 20-year-old, who is a former Scotland Under-19 international, joined the Cumbrians on a one-year deal last August after being released by Preston. Boss Chris Beech told the club website: "I said last summer that I was really pleased...
SoccerBBC

Joe Edwards: Plymouth Argyle captain signs new two-year deal

Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards has signed a new two-year contract. The 30-year-old, who was Argyle boss Ryan Lowe's first signing when he took over in 2019, was recently named the League One club's player of the season. The ex-Walsall, Colchester and Yeovil Town wing-back has played 48 times for...
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal 'optimistic' Emile Smith Rowe will sign new five-year deal

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has been offered a new five-year deal with both the club and the player keen to reach an agreement. The 20-year-old midfielder has been a shining light in the Gunners' wretched campaign. Despite boasting just two Premier League appearances prior to the start of the season he's now cemented his place in the starting XI and is seeing his influence on the side grow by the week.
ApparelYardbarker

Man City Star Signs Multi-Year Deal With New Boot Sponsor

Sterling has become one of New Balance’s biggest signings in football so far, joining the likes of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, and Arsenal’s Bakuyo Saka. The former Liverpool winger was previously signed to Nike, although it had been widely reported that he was expected to leave the American brand in 2019, following rumours he could become the first footballer to sign with Jordan, or even the current Manchester City kit manufacturer Puma.
FIFAfutaa.com

🇮🇹 Italy’s manager signs new deal

Roberto Mancinci is expected to manage Italy at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The former Manchester City manager took over Azzurri in 2018, before a glowing rebuilding that ensured a comfortable qualification for the EUROS 2020, where Italy are one of the favourites to claim glory. As a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Joe Lumley: Middlesbrough sign QPR goalkeeper on two-year deal

Middlesbrough will sign goalkeeper Joe Lumley when his contract with Queens Park Rangers expires this summer. Lumley played 84 games for Rangers, conceding 120 goals, and joins Boro on a two-year deal with the option of a further year for both parties. "I've always rated him highly," Warnock said of...
NHLchatsports.com

New York Islanders sign forward Reece Newkirk to three-year, entry-level deal

EAST MEADOW. N.Y. -- The New York Islanders have signed forward Reece Newkirk to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Islanders announced the signing of the 20-year-old Western Hockey League product on Thursday. Newkirk had nine goals and 18 assists in 24 games during his fourth season with the Portland Winterhawks....
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Caleb Homesley Signs Multi-Year Deal With Wizards

Swingman Caleb Homesley has signed a multi-year contract with the Wizards, the team announced (via Twitter). Homesley won’t join the Wizards for their final regular season game on Sunday or the play-in tournament (Twitter link). Washington expects him to be part of its development program over the offseason. The 24-year-old...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors to sign Juan Toscano-Anderson to 2-year deal

The Warriors will sign forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to a two-year deal that will lock him into next season's 15-man roster, a source confirmed with the Bay Area News Group. His new deal will earn him more money this year and will be fully guaranteed for the 2021-22 season at the minimum salary, worth roughly $1.7 million. Toscano-Anderson will be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022.
SoccerBBC

Ellen White: Manchester City striker signs new two-year deal

Striker Ellen White believes Manchester City can "achieve something really special together" after signing a new two-year deal with the Women's Super League runners-up. White, 32 earlier this month, joined City in July 2019 after more than two years at Birmingham City. She has scored 24 goals in 55 games...
Soccerchatsports.com

Draxler commits future to PSG by signing new deal

Julian Draxler has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Monday. The German midfielder's new deal will run through to 2024, extending his stay in the French capital for three additional seasons. Draxler's decision comes amid rumours linking him with a move back to Germany to...
NHLLewiston Morning Tribune

Kraken make first signing, ink Henman to 3-year deal

SEATTLE — Whether he develops into a star or never plays a game at the highest level, Luke Henman forever will have a place in the history of the Seattle Kraken. The 21-year-old center became the first player signed by the Kraken on Wednesday when he inked a three-year entry-level contract with the expansion NHL team, which is set to begin its first season in the fall.