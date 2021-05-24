Scott Wharton signs new three-year deal with Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers – Carabao Cup – First Round – Ewood Park (PA Archive)

Defender Scott Wharton has signed a new three-year deal at Blackburn

The 23-year-old had established himself in Rovers’ first team this season before an Achilles injury ended his campaign in December.

Wharton told the club’s website: “I know I’m injured now, but I’m looking to get back fit as soon as possible and hit the ground running next season.

“The injury probably came at the wrong time for me, as I was just getting myself into the team and going on a good unbeaten run when I was playing. I felt like my performances were getting better with each game, so hopefully I can do that again when I’m back fit.

“There’s no other team that I’d want to play for. This is the team that I support, so I’d love to be here for the next few years.”