No matter what Joe Biden does, the corporate media is going to try to spin it into some sort of a success. Right now, the U.S. is experiencing a problem with inflation that is on par with what we witnessed during the Jimmy Carter years of the 1970s. And at this moment, we are facing persistent widespread shortages that are unlike anything that I have seen in my entire lifetime. In fact, Bloomberg is openly admitting that “the world economy is suddenly running low on everything”. But instead of denouncing the decisions that got us into this giant mess, the corporate media is attempting to frame our current circumstances as evidence that Joe Biden’s policies have been successful.