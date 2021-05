The French returned to their beloved cafe terraces on Wednesday, while the EU said its borders will be opened to vaccinated travellers as life crept back to normal in Europe after months of punishing restrictions. But India was still grappling with a spiralling outbreak, once again hitting a record daily number of coronavirus deaths as hospitals struggled to keep up with climbing cases. As health workers administered the world's 1.5 billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose, there was hope that immunisation campaigns would allow countries to finally emerge from the pandemic. The EU said Wednesday it would allow fully vaccinated visitors into the bloc and increase the level of new cases that a country can hit before being declared unsafe -- which would open up travel into Europe from more places.