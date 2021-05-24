NYPD identifies suspect who exchanged gunfire with officers during Crotona Park robbery

Cops looking to give a ticket to a Brooklyn driver parked in a no-standing zone quickly realized he was wanted for the murder of an expectant dad, authorities said Monday,. Cops approached Tyquan Walden illegally parked vehicle Friday to issue him a summons. But when they ran his name they found that that in addition to having a suspended license he was wanted for allegedly shooting Conrad Waterton in the face in front of the victim’s family home in the Red Hook Houses in December.