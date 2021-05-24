newsbreak-logo
NYPD identifies suspect who exchanged gunfire with officers during Crotona Park robbery

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have identified the suspect who they say started a shootout with police after an armed robbery at a store in Crotona Park last Wednesday. Officials say 39-year-old Calvin Peterkin, who they describe as being 5’11’’ and 200 pounds, exchanged gunfire with officers while they responded to an armed robbery inside a Boost mobile store near the corner of East 174th Street and Bryant Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

