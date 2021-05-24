Bucknell grads look forward during three separate ceremonies

LEWISBURG — Hundreds of members of the 2021 Bucknell University graduating class, along with their families and friends, came together at Christy Mathewson Stadium for the in-person Celebration of the Graduates event Sunday afternoon.

To allow social distancing, three ceremonies were held throughout the day: at 8:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The 90 degree heat didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the graduates, as they looked forward to the next chapter in their lives.

“I’m gong to graduate school,”said Lindsey Zawitskowki, of Manahawkin, N.J.

She’ll be pursuing a creative writing post-graduate degree, she said.

There were hugs and excitement about the commencement ceremony, as students filed into the staging area.

Sarah Bain, of Rhode Island, and her friend Ruthie Siegel, of Westchester, N.Y., met up with Mo Domah, a student from Egypt. They were joined by Stephanie Person, of Merrick, Long Island, N.Y. and Noy Hassid, of Bridgetown, Barbados.

“We’re just so glad this day is here and that we can celebrate with friends,” said Person. “During the past few years, and despite the pandemic, we’ve learned so much about ourselves, and I think our friendships have tightened.”

The speeches were the same at all three ceremonies, said university spokesman Mike Ferlazzo and began with remarks from Bucknell President John Bravman.

Bravman asked graduates to recall their first day on campus, in 2017, and the things they learned.

“What you’ve gone through makes me confident that there is nothing you can’t accomplish as you move forward in life,” he said.

The keynote speech was given by Audra Wilson, class of ‘94, and now president and chief executive officer of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law.

“Admittedly, 2020 and part of 2021 has felt particularly disruptive and tumultuous,” she said. “Your senior year was disrupted by political turmoil and great racial unrest, punctuated by a global health crisis. But the truth of the matter is, no matter how difficult the last year has been, we’ve been here before, in some way, shape or form. By no means are you the only ones to have experienced some turmoil in your college careers.

“Our predecessors have had college life interrupted by World Wars, lived through assassinations of presidents, civil rights leaders and other prominent figures,” said Wilson. “They’ve endured disruptions in their education from the draft. and they’ve either witnessed or even participated in major social or political movements, including anti-war and civil rights protests.

“Believe me when I tell you that this is not an ending, but the beginning of your next great adventure,” she said.

Graduating students were grouped by college and/or degree. Students in the College of Arts and Science (last name beginning A-M) were scheduled to participate in the 8:30 a.m. ceremony. Students in the College of Arts and Science, students with last name N-Z, or those receiving bachelor’s degree in science, music or education graduated at 1:30 p.m. The final ceremony was held at 5:30 p.m. for students of the College of Engineering, Freeman College of Management and graduate studies.

“Since grades won’t be finalized until after the ceremony, we are referring to students as ‘degree candidates,’ Ferlazzo said.

Sunday’s commencement also represented the graduation of the first class of students from the Freeman College of Management, which was officially launched as the university’s third college in June 2017.

The college will move from its current residence in the oldest building on campus, Taylor Hall, to a new Management/Art & Art History Building this fall.