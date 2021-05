While Samsung and Apple often make pretty compelling options for smartwatches, some people swear by Garmin‘s extensive lineup of smartwatches as one of the best options out there, particularly when it comes to sports and fitness. And if you’re a sports enthusiast in the market for a smartwatch, you’ve probably heard about Garmin products before. Their products are a little bit on the expensive side, and if you really want to check them out, every deal towards them definitely comes in handy. Now, a handful of rugged smartwatches have had their prices slashed by up to $100.