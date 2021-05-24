newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Irresistible Inter, Juventus decline: How the Serie A season unfolded

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – A Serie A season like no other heralded a changing of the guard at the top of Italian football. In his second year in charge of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte masterminded a superb league campaign that ended his club’s 11-year wait for the title. In doing so,...

whbl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Filippo Inzaghi
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Italian Football#Turin#The Serie A Season#Reuters#Inter Inter#Ac Milan#The Champions League#Atalanta#Serie A#Crotone#Parma#Serie B#Milan Derby#Soccer Irresistible Inter#Irresistible Inter Inter#Porto#Top Four Fireworks Milan#Midtable Hellas Verona#Italian Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
SoccerTribal Football

Ex-Juventus defender Vierchowod slams AC Milan triumph: Pirlo is confused

Former Juventus defender Pietro Vierchowod was stunned by their dismal defeat to AC Milan. Juve were hammered 3-0 on Sunday by the Rossonero. Vierchowod told TMW: "I haven't seen Juve, they never were there. A team that takes three goals and above all doesn't shoot on goal, what do you mean? (Cristiano) Ronaldo didn't play well? He can't always solve the game, the others didn't play, the defence wasn't there.
SoccerTribal Football

Ronaldo will only stay with Juventus if Pirlo goes

Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to leave Juventus this summer. Ronaldo, reports Okdiario, is unconvinced by rookie coach Andrea Pirlo and should he remain in charge, then the Portuguese will demand he be allowed to leave. However, if Pirlo was to be moved aside, then Ronaldo would reconsider his position, even...
Soccerfutaa.com

🔑 Five key performers who took Inter to Serie A glory this season

Antonio Conte's impact at Inter Milan has been undeniable, with the Nerazzurri running away with this season's Serie A title and there are four matches to spare. Inter's first Scudetto triumph since 2010 has been built on attacking excellence, but goals from sources other than the strikers have been a vital cog in the winning machine. Here are five standout performers from a title-winning campaign, starting with the man between the sticks.
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

Tottenham in talks with Inter Milan boss Conte to replace Mourinho

Tottenham have reportedly held begun talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial position. The Italian has done a fine job sinc. Tottenham have reportedly held begun talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial position. The Italian has done a fine job since taking charge of Inter Milan two...
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus director Nedved makes clear Pirlo and Ronaldo plans

Juventus director Pavel Nedved insists coach Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo will stay next season. Both Pirlo and Ronaldo are being touted for departures in the media. But in a doorstop interview at the club's training HQ, Nedved said: “There are some difficulties, but we'll fight until the end. “Pirlo...