newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair CEO says passengers and crew diverted to Minsk were frightened

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSDRm_0a91ZbU100

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Passengers and crew on a Ryanair flight forced to land in Minsk on Sunday were frightened, and were held under armed guard, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Monday.

Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday, then detained a dissident journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

“I think it was very frightening for the crew, for the passengers who were held under armed guard, had their bags searched, when it was clear it appears that the intent ... was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion,” O’Leary told Irish Newstalk radio.

“We believe there was also some KGB agents offloaded off the aircraft as well.”

O’Leary described the diversion as “state-sponsored hijacking”.

He said his airline would take guidance from European authorities on flying in Belarusian airspace, but that Ryanair had few flights crossing Belarus, and it would be a “very minor adjustment” to fly over Poland instead.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
148K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Minsk#Aircraft#Dublin#Kgb#Irish Newstalk Radio#Crew#Airline#Plane#European Authorities#Flying#Belarusian Airspace#Armed Guard#State Sponsored Hijacking#Agents#Passengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

Belarus airline scraps flights amid EU freeze-out

Belarusian national carrier Belavia cancelled flights to eight countries on Thursday, as more EU states applied airspace restrictions in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. The tightening restrictions on Belarus came as its main ally Russia denied access to a second European carrier seeking to...
Industrybrytfmonline.com

Pedro Nuno Santos leaves Ryanair CEO with burning ears – Aviação

The ministry said in a statement that the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing conveyed this Wednesday to the CEO of Ryanair that Portugal “does not accept interventions or lessons from a foreign airline that only responds to its shareholders.”. The meeting between Pedro Nuno Santos and Michael O’Leary took place...
Economy95.5 FM WIFC

EU deal on Alitalia’s successor in sight – EU Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italy’s plan to set up a successor to its loss-making flag carrier Alitalia cleared a key hurdle on Wednesday after the European Commission said it had reached an understanding with Rome on parameters to ensure the new airline is independent from the old one. Long-running discussions between the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Portugal warns Ryanair will face consequences for opposing TAP aid

LISBON, May 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s relations with Portugal will suffer because of the Irish airline’s campaign to try to block state aid for struggling Portuguese rival TAP, Portugal’s infrastructure ministry warned on Wednesday. “Due to systematic hostile attacks on TAP, Ryanair should not expect an attitude of cooperation,” the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

UK airline bosses back Ryanair over Belarus forced landing

Bosses of UK airlines have condemned Sunday’s forced diversion of a Ryanair jet by Belarus.Speaking at an Airlines UK online news conference, Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2, said: “What’s happened is nothing short of disgraceful.”His opposite number at Loganair, Jonathan Hinkles, said: “From what I can see so far the right approach has been taken.“Our sympathies are with Michael O’Leary and the team at Ryanair dealing with something no airline should ever have to face.”The Ryanair Boeing 737 was flying from Athens to Vilnius when it was ordered to land at Minsk on Sunday afternoon so that a Belarusian...
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Man got off ‘hijacked’ Ryanair flight in Minsk because it was closer to his destination anyway

A Greek passenger from a “hijacked” Ryanair passenger jet that was forced to land in Minsk asked to disembark in the Belarusian capital as it was closer to his intended destination.The man was one of three people who did not complete the flight’s destination to Vilnius after the plane was forced to stop because traffic control claimed there was a bomb threat.The Greek national told BLR TV, the state broadcaster, that he was heading to see his wife in Minsk. When the jet was grounded, he asked to stay, reported the New York Times.The other two passengers who stayed in...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Ryanair says it is appealing Italian antitrust fine

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair is appealing a decision by Italy’s antitrust authority to fine it 4.2 million euros ($5.1 million) for not refunding costumers for flights cancelled after June 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, the airline said on Wednesday. “We have instructed our lawyers to appeal this...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Who is Belarus journalist arrested on diverted Ryanair flight?

As international reaction to Belarus' audacious act of airplane piracy comes fast and furious, those who know the journalist snatched off that Ryanair flight Sunday worry deeply about his fate and that of the many other reporters and bloggers now languishing in Belarusian prisons. "For us it's very close," Alexander...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Ryanair’s Lauda Will Switch To All Boeing 737 Fleet

After months of speculation, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has confirmed that subsidiary carrier Lauda will move over to an all-Boeing fleet. Lauda currently has a fleet of leased A320s but will move to a fleet of Boeing 737 MAX. When Ryanair took over Lauda several years ago, it suddenly had...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Ryanair ‘hijack’ to Minsk could have serious consequences for Belarus

A budget airline flight between two European Union capitals is suddenly forced to land on the orders of a third country: Sunday’s diversion to Minsk of Ryanair flight 4978 from Athens to Vilnius looks deeply troubling.The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) tweeted that it was “strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be in contravention of the Chicago Convention”.The Boeing 737 aircraft was owned by an Irish airline and registered in Poland. It took off from the Greek capital at 10.29am, Greek time, for the 1,156-mile journey north to the...
Worldnysepost.com

"You Have Bomb On Board", Belarus Told Pilot Of Diverted Ryanair Plane

After weathering a wave of protests and Western sanctions past year, Lukashenko is facing renewed pressure over the incident, with Western leaders demanding Protasevich's release, and the European Union cutting air links with the increasingly isolated nation. The worldwide outcry has continued to grow over Sunday's incident, in which Belarus...