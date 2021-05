If you want to enjoy an interesting Sunday afternoon drive, (or any other day for that matter) find a copy of the 2021 Laclede County Route 66 Guide and Map, a joint project of the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society and The Laclede County Record. Using the guide, you can travel 36 miles of Route 66 from one end of Laclede County to the other, identifying mile-by-mile nearly 100 existing and past points of interest that made the Mother Road the attraction it continues to be today.