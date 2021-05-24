newsbreak-logo
More than 80 Linux devs called on to help to fix 'mess' created by rogue contributors

By Mayank Sharma
TechRadar
 3 days ago
It took over 80 developers to review the Linux kernel and ensure it was free of tainted code recently submitted by University of Minnesota (UNM) researchers. The “Hypocrite Commits” row erupted last month when senior kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman urged the community to review all contributions made by UNM after catching researchers from the university deliberately sending compromised code submissions to the kernel.

