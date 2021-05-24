This Retail Stock Is A Better Buying Opportunity Than Target

We believe that Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is currently better valued than Target (NYSE: TGT). Target’s current market cap-to-operating income ratio of 17x is higher than levels of 14x for Dollar General. But does this gap in valuation make sense? We don’t think so, especially if we look at the fundamentals of these companies. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and the market cap-to-operating income ratio for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than Target: Pay Less To Get More From DG has more details – parts of which are summarized below.