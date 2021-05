A vigil will take place in London for Sasha Johnson, the black anti-racism activist fighting for her life after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party.The gathering will take place outside Kings College Hospital in Camberwell, south London, at 3pm on Monday.Ms Johnson, 27, remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head in Peckham, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday.The mother-of-two has just undergone a successful operation and her parents are by her side.Police said there is no evidence that the 27-year-old campaigner was the intended target of...