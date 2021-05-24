newsbreak-logo
scaffolding + translucent skin form coffee shop pavilion within office building in shanghai

Cover picture for the articleArchitecture studio dazhou and associates unveils ‘M pavilion’, a small coffee shop commissioned by ‘M stand’, situated within the lobby of an office building in xuhui district, shanghai. the project takes shape as a light, delicate scaffolding structure with translucent skin, constructed rapidly as a light touch to the site. the design seeks to generate a warm, relaxed space, where employees can take a break from the rigorous working atmosphere that surrounds them.

