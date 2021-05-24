scaffolding + translucent skin form coffee shop pavilion within office building in shanghai

The ‘House of Knowledge’ designed for the Chadha's by Space Race Architects is situated in a busy neighborhood of Jalandhar, Punjab. The household wakes up daily to the morning bell of the school across the road. We can find two young boys scurrying for school, while the mother, a school principal, and the father, a chemistry professor, swiftly get ready to attend to their respective students. For this nuclear family of four, life is a perpetual learning process. So when they approached Space Race to renovate their existing Jalandhar home, the architects knew immediately that for the Chadha’s, this open mindset had to reflect in their new home as well. Being an old property, the existing walls constrained the architects, but despite the immovable, the challenge was to achieve a home that would remain open to all, while maintaining a sense of privacy to allow family life to flourish uninterrupted.