AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns

Your firm needs them now more than ever. Peter Drucker once said, “Every organization, not just businesses, needs one core competency: innovation.”. One core competency. That is powerful. In today’s pandemic environment and, as we prepare for the post-pandemic environment, it is more important than ever in businesses of all kinds, including CPA firms. CPA firms need to prepare to assist clients for the world ahead. There won’t be a return to “normal” as we remember it for some time. And that means CPA firms must innovate in client service to add value in this new environment.