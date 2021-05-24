newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns

By Stefan Dunatov
World Economic Forum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI is set to revolutionize the pensions and savings industry with the size of the global AI asset management market expected to be worth $13.5 billion within the next six years. The role of AI in index investing will have the knock-on effect of improving asset owner and manager decisions...

www.weforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Mutual Funds#Wealth Management#Investment Managers#Asset Managers#Investment Companies#Ai Systems#World Economic Forum#Global Future Council#Ai Investment Decisions#Positive Ai Development#Ai Technology#Ai Governance#Investment Consultants#Asset Management#Portfolio Companies#Asset Owners#Index Investing#Financial Forecasting#Mitigate Risks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketsdallassun.com

Blockchain-Based Trade Finance Protocol PolyTrade Successfully Raises $1.2M Funding

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / The rampant DeFi adoption has witnessed massive opportunities to transform the fin-tech space. The emerging modern financial industry is today witnessing convergence of trade finance and DeFi. Platforms such as Polytrade are instrumental in the systematic application of blockchain technology by promoting trade finance in the world of DeFi.
EconomyCPA Trendlines

The 5 Key Skills of Innovation

Your firm needs them now more than ever. Peter Drucker once said, “Every organization, not just businesses, needs one core competency: innovation.”. One core competency. That is powerful. In today’s pandemic environment and, as we prepare for the post-pandemic environment, it is more important than ever in businesses of all kinds, including CPA firms. CPA firms need to prepare to assist clients for the world ahead. There won’t be a return to “normal” as we remember it for some time. And that means CPA firms must innovate in client service to add value in this new environment.
Technologyglobalcustodian.com

SS&C Technologies launches modernised buy-side operating platform

SS&C Technologies has launched a revamped cloud-based recordkeeping operating platform for buy-side firms that will offer real-time data capabilities. SS&C Lyric, a new cloud-based platform will encompass customisable user experiences, rapidly deployable microservices, event-driven integration and a leading data platform. The new operating platform will be on offer for SS&C’s...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture

The Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Manufacturer Detail, Datamatics, Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture & Sutherland Global Services etc have been looking into Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Corporate Financial Planning Applications Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Planview, Insightsoftware.com, CAMMS

Latest Research Study on Global Corporate Financial Planning Applications Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Corporate Financial Planning Applications Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Corporate Financial Planning Applications. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Planview (United States), Insightsoftware.com (United States), CAMMS (Australia), Xlerant (United States), Idu (United Kingdom), Unit4 (Netherlands), Corporater (Norway), CXO Software (United States), Excel4Apps (Australia),
Businessmartechseries.com

DataVisor Gains Momentum, Expects Rapid Growth As Demand Intensifies

DataVisor, the leading fraud detection company with solutions powered by transformational AI technology, today announced that it has closed its current fiscal year in the midst of accelerated growth and momentum. Ramping up to meet the rising demand for AI-powered fraud and risk solutions, the company has added seasoned leaders to the C-suite and new hires across Engineering and Product Development. With a strong leadership team in place and added expertise to support product innovation, DataVisor is poised to capitalize on its continued growth in the banking, financial and traditional sectors, which is doubling YoY.
Stocksetftrends.com

Investing Isn't All or Nothing: The Case for Buffered Outcome ETFs

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:. How AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs can help to mitigate risk and lower volatility. When you may want to consider buffered asset strategies. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members...
Economyinvesting.com

Asset managers should set out ESG principles for securities lending

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asset managers who lend their securities should create policies using environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles for how they recall their shares for voting, and what collateral they accept, industry groups said on Thursday. Owners of shares or other securities can lend them, for a fee,...
BusinessFurniture Today

CGTrader invests in upgraded AI

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Tech company CGTrader is using the funding the company raised earlier this year to further invest in automating its 3D modeling process with artificial intelligence. The company also recently joined the Khronos group with a goal to contribute to developing consistent standards for the scalable production and...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Monetary Authority of Singapore and Mojaloop Foundation to Support the Financially Underserved with Digital Currency Settlement Systems

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Mojaloop Foundation revealed on Wednesday (May 26, 2021) that MAS will be joining the Mojaloop Foundation as a Sponsor-level member in order to collaborate on offering the underserved access to “affordable” financial services via digital currency based settlement systems and foundational digital infrastructure.
EconomyPosted by
GOBankingRates

8 Ways To Invest In ESG Companies

ESG is a type of investing that prioritizes a company's social and environmental impact. The acronym stands for "environmental, social and governance," and it encompasses a wide range of factors that...
Economyadvisor.ca

How remote work is changing the industry and advisors

The nature of investment professionals’ work, as well as the nature of their motivations, is changing due to the Covid disruption. The resulting opportunities and challenges are outlined in a report from the CFA Institute. Of the global CFA Institute members surveyed, only 15% experienced a pay cut related to...
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Advisors Are Helping Clients Grow Greener

Sustainable investing is showing more green shoots this spring, as advisors help grow the segment by exposing clients to the option. Although advisors say clients and prospects do not ordinarily ask about socially responsible investing, more advisors are telling clients they can put their money where their values are. A...
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Fidelity Helping FAs Change Biz Models with Wealth Advisory Institute

Fidelity Institutional has launched the Wealth Advisory Institute, an educational and training program aimed at helping firms and their advisors grow their practices. “We feel that more and more advisors need to begin to change their business model to focus on the moments that matter [in their clients’ lives],” says Gary Gallagher, head of investment and managed solutions at Fidelity.
Public HealthThrive Global

Rethinking digital transformation – Lessons the Pandemic has taught us

Business leaders, the world over, have worked their way through the highs and lows of DX initiatives over years, but the pandemic has changed it all. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that any business that is far into their DX plans must accelerate their transformation rate to be agile enough to adapt to the change. Companies that prioritized DX and were keen on becoming more future-ready were not affected as gravely as the others. They were in a relatively more comfortable position in some ways.
Career Development & Advicemit.edu

How to nurture a digital workforce

When it comes to digital transformation, most businesses focus on technology and new tools as they vie to keep up and find new ways to appeal to customers. But focusing too much on the technology and tasks that come with digital transformation leaves out another vital component to successful transitions — a company’s employees, who need to be able to use new technology and feel comfortable and supported in new roles.
Economyfa-mag.com

Advocacy Group Accuses Fund Managers Of Conflicts In Proxy Votes

As You Sow, an advocacy group that promotes environmental and social corporate responsibility, has accused several major asset managers of bias in their proxy votes. The group released a report that charges BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and T. Rowe Price of using their proxy votes to favor the company managers in stockholder disputes. That’s a problem because the fund managers also receive compensation for financial services from these companies.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

As Global Fintech Adoption Grows, Traditional Banks Begin their Own Digital Transformation Strategies: Report

As Fintech companies become a lot more profitable, traditional banks are trying to counter their business strategy with branded digital-only subsidiaries. Fintech firms are getting ready to approach their next “maturity milestone” – profitability – as they showed great resilience during the COVID outbreak, with verticals registering double-digit growth despite industry-wide operational and financial challenges.