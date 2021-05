For the first time in more than three months, the Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played together, and their rust and lack of familiarity showed as they totaled a mere combined 39 points. It didn’t matter because they played well enough defensively to contain the Bulls in a 105-91 victory Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center, but it was not a promising preview of their playoff preparation.