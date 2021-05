Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first major piece of DLC has been released, the Ireland-themed Wrath of the Druids, and now Ubisoft are discounting a whole bunch of Assassin's Creed content to celebrate over at the Ubisoft Store. As well as offering the AC Valhalla DLC Season Pass at 25% off - the first time it's been discounted - you can find significant savings on almost every entry in the long-running sneaky-stabbing franchise.