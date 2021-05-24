Post-George Floyd police reform: New Orange, Orlando teams improve mental health response to crisis calls
Delaney Kirwin is not a cop, but she helps respond to 911 calls. Kirwin, a mental health clinician, will often spend an hour or two with someone in crisis who spawned a 911 call — much longer than a typical Orange County patrol deputy could, even if they had her same extensive training for responding to people dealing with mental health, substance abuse or other behavioral health emergencies.www.orlandosentinel.com