Military

Funeral Service To Honor Wyoming National Guardsman

By Glenn Woods
Posted by 
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Close friends and family of a Wyoming National Guardsman will honor him, and his service, after an accident took his life. He had just signed up for 6 more years with the Wyoming National Guard. "He was a great trooper and someone who always had you 6," said Josh Wheeler,...

wakeupwyo.com
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com
