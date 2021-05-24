newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Move over porridge: Oat milk is whipping up an international frenzy and Canada is lapping it up

By Jake Edmiston
thechronicle-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWallace Espresso’s weekly order of oat milk is starting to rival what it receives in cow’s milk. The small chain of coffee shops in downtown Toronto brings in as many as 21 cases — 252 litres — of oat milk per week. That’s far more than any other milk substitute and about half the company’s weekly supply of whole milk.

www.thechronicle-online.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oat Milk#Dairy Milk#Milk Substitute#Cow Milk#Food Drink#Soy Milk#Food Grains#Iced Coffee#Coffee Shops#Euromonitor International#Oatly Group Ab#Prairies#Porridge#Oat Flat Whites#Oat Cappuccinos#Growing Almonds#Nuts#Vegan#Hemp#Foam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Numilk is Bringing Plant-Based Milk to Your Home and Cafe

Plant-based milks are becoming a popular alternative to dairy-based options both for health reasons and environmental concerns; producing dairy milk results in three times more gas emissions than plant-based alternatives and requires nine times more land. Coconut, almond, soy, and oat are among the most common plant-based milks but there are other varieties available from hemp, pea, cashew, quinoa, macadamia, rice, flax, and even hazelnut. Numilk is bringing the benefits of plant-based milks to your home and to your café. Initially, the company started with large kiosks in supermarkets that allowed customers to make their own milk. Now Numilk is bringing that convenience to the home. They’ve developed an appliance that produces plant-based milk from the pouches similar to a Nespresso machine. The pouches only contain organic, pure, whole food without any preservatives, processed, sweeteners, gums, or fillers and produces 16oz for the consumer version; the industrial version forcafés produces 32oz. Numilk is currently taking pre-orders starting at $149 with the retail price expected to be $299 at launch. The team recently appeared on Shark Tank and closed $2M in funding from Mark Cuban.
Food & DrinksSaveur

India’s Beautifully Bitter Flavors

Many bitter foods have been cast out of the good graces of the Western world, but not in India, where all are afforded parity in the country’s culinary landscape. No matter where you go in the subcontinent, bitterness is grained deep into the culture. Fenugreek seeds and leaves (both fresh and dried into kasuri methi), bitter gourd, spinach, guar beans, papdi (hyacinth bean), and vaal (field beans) are staples, but you will also find the leaves of the neem plant, night jasmine, pointed gourd, and amaranth, amongst others. It is likely that this affinity grew spontaneously; many plants, such as the bitter gourd, the neem, and the guar bean are indigenous to the country. Ayurveda also had a hand to play.
Grocery & SupermaketFood Navigator

Whole Foods Market: Plant-based, plant-forward to dominate summer eating trends

As shoppers increasingly incorporate more plants into their diets, Whole Foods Market predicts a summer season where plant-based foods and brands take center plate. Sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products – meat, seafood, eggs, dairy, condiments, and meals – had a breakout year in 2020​ growing 27% to $7bn in measured channels in the year to Dec. 27, 2020, according to SPINS data commissioned by The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA).
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Rich Vegan Tahini Coffee Shake with Dark Chocolate

This luscious shake from the So Vegan in 5 cookbook has coffee in it, which basically makes it acceptable to eat for breakfast, right? We’re going to say yes. In a medium heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, add 3 tablespoons of chocolate and 2 tablespoons espresso, and stir to combine. Once chocolate has melted, use a spoon to smear mixture around inside of 2 serving glasses.
Food & DrinksHealthline

15 Breakfast Foods to Skip, Plus 10 to Try

With many people claiming that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you may wonder whether all breakfast options are created equal. After all, who wouldn’t like to enjoy a tasty, filling, and nutritious breakfast that keeps them fueled for the morning ahead?. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the healthiest breakfast...
RecipesDaily Progress

Subtle flavors of corn enliven vegan pozole verde

Pozole verde, the pre-Columbian chile-laden stew, starts with corn. A symbol of life and prosperity in ancient cultures, corn is "undoubtedly the most defining food crop in the history of the Americas," chef and baker Roxana Jullapat writes in her new cookbook, "Mother Grains: Recipes for the Grain Revolution." "There...
Voice of America

Oat Milk Maker Raises $1.4 Billion in Stock Sale

Oatly is the world’s largest maker of oat milk, a vegetable-based drink made from oats. The company is based in Malmö, Sweden. Now, it is getting a lot of attention from investors. Last Thursday, Oatly raised $1.4 billion on the Nasdaq stock exchange when the company offered shares to the...
Food & Drinks929nin.com

You Can Eat Completely Vegan at This Burger King Location

The first completely plant-based Burger King will make its heavily anticipated debut this summer in Germany. The fast-food chain has acted as a pioneer for plant-based menu items across the world, and now the brand is taking its dedication to plant-based service to another level. The first plant-based Burger King will launch in Cologne, Germany for a limited time, working with Dutch plant-based meat company The Vegetarian Butcher to release the fully vegan menu.
Food & Drinksbbcgoodfood.com

Best hot sauces and chilli oils

We’ve picked products we think you’ll love and may earn commission from links on this page. Read about why you can trust BBC Good Food reviews. This page was updated in May 2021. Are you a condiment queen or chilli lover, always looking to add extra flavour to your meals?...
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Oatly’s IPO Is Just Beginning. Plus 9 Best Vegan Oat Milk Products to Try

In 2016, oat milk was a foreign concept in the US. In just five years, it has risen from complete obscurity to a household product that can be found in virtually every supermarket and coffee shop—including coffee giant Starbucks. So what happened? The Swedes invaded … by way of Oatly. It’s true, Pacific Foods had an oat-based beverage on a few shelves, but it wasn’t until Oatly strategically placed its product in the hands of capable baristas that the oat milk ship set sail (back to Sweden, of course, for more oat milk).
Economydrugstorenews.com

Silk refreshes oat milk formula, packaging

Silk is revamping its oat milk beverage line. Available in four flavors — original, extra creamy, 0 g sugar and vanilla — the revamped formulation includes using oats that are grown in sun-filled fields. Once the oats are harvested, they are ground, soaked and slow-cooked using a unique process that...
Food & Drinksletseatcake.com

Pistachio Milk Is Here to Try and Steal Oat Milk’s Crown

This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. Just when you thought you’d seen all the nut milks, here comes Pistachio Milk. This, surprisingly not really greenish nut juice (there, we said it), is made from a blend of… you guess it Sherlock, pistachios.
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Oat Porridge Sourdough Progress

I've stared tackling Robertson's T3, and most recently the Oat Porridge bread. The porridge created a two-fold problem for me: 1) the hydration goes through the roof and so shaping and proofing has been a pain (I don't have much experience in super high hydration doughs, so I took this obstacle in stride), and 2) incorporating the oat porridge into the dough evenly.
Agriculturefreightwaves.com

Could oat milk take over the nondairy world? — The Stockout

Trust the experts at Echo Global Logistics for all your freight transportation and CPG shipping needs. Whether you are a Fortune 100 CPG company or a specialty food manufacturer, Echo has solutions to fit your needs. With their dedicated team as well as EchoShip, a self-service shipping portal allowing you to quote, book, ship, and track – Echo has you covered. Technology at your fingertips and experts by your side 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To find out how Echo can simplify your transportation management, visit www.echo.com/cpg today.
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Oatly, the world's biggest oat milk company, set to go public

Oatly, the world's largest oat milk company, will raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, capitalizing on a global surge in demand for its products. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly...
EconomyValueWalk

Oatly Milks Demand For Dairy Free Drinks As Shares Soar On Listing

Oatly shares priced at $17, at the top end of expectations. The company is raising $1.4 billion through the listing. "Dairy free brand Oatly has milked $1.4 billion from its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Even though it priced shares at $17 at the top end of expectations, putting...
MarketsArkansas Online

Oat-milk producer Oatly raises $1.4 billion in Wall Street debut

Oatly, the world's largest oat milk company, raised $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, capitalizing on a global surge in demand for its products. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the public offering, giving the company a valuation of nearly...