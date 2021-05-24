Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Lands In "Psychic Blue"

Union will be releasing two more Air Jordan 4 collaborations in 2021 in celebration of their 30th anniversary. Today we bring you some on-feet images of the “Taupe Haze” colorway which sees the silhouette take on a earth-toned hue all over the upper in a combination of suede and mesh all throughout. Turquoise Blue and Dark Iris then appear on the lower eyelets, inner liner, and the heel tabs. Translucent wings once again hit the ankles along with signature Yellow UN/LA lateral tags, and pre-folded tongues which reveal black tongue tags with red Jumpman logos and white “Flight” text underneath. A Sail rubber sole unit down below completes the designs. Early reports suggest that the Union x Air Jordan 4 “Taupe Haze” will release some time in June for $225. Will this be a cop or pass for you? Click and bookmark our official Union x Air Jordan 4 “30th Anniversary” Pack hub page now for everything you need to know about the sneaker and where to buy it online.