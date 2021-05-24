newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Lands In "Psychic Blue"

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort has been given a vibrant “Psychic Blue” colorway, livened up by light summertime palettes. The modified take on the Air Jordan 1 High sports light blue and yellow panels with few black details. “Zoom Air” branding is placed at the top of an extra breathable tongue, complemented by Jordan Brand’s winged “Air Jordan” logo near the collars. There’s a cut-out Swoosh at the sidewalls, popping out against the blue body. Furthermore, yellow panels appear along the heel, forefoot and toecap, while a crisp white midsole rounds off the bold design.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom Air#Nike Inc#Logo Design#Brand Design#Jordan Brand#The Air Jordan 1#Yellow Panels#Brushstroke#Branding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
PGA ChampionshipSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 4 Golf ‘Apricot’ Official Images

Just before the PGA Championship begins, which runs between May 20th and May 23rd, Jordan Brand will debut a new Air Jordan 4 Golf that comes highlighted in ‘Apricot Agate.’. This golf iteration of the Air Jordan 4 comes dressed in a Sail and Apricot Agate color combination. Utilizing a...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Pollen" Dropping Earlier Than Expected

It's well-documented that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the best Jumpman shoes to ever be released. Of course, it was the first signature shoe ever worn by Michael Jordan and it seems likely that this shoe will be a fan favorite for years to come. With so much hype behind the silhouette, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand is pumping out as many colorways of the sneaker as possible.
Chicago, ILkicksonfire.com

Full Look at The Air Jordan 1 KO Storm Blue

Following the release of the “Chicago” colorway last week, up next for the Air Jordan 1 KO will be the “Storm Blue” pair which we get our first full look at today. This Air Jordan 1 KO gets done in a color combination of Storm Blue, White, and Black and features a canvas and leather construction throughout the upper with a white canvas serving as the base along with Storm Blue overlays. Black and royal then combine on the ankle/heel with more black on the leather Swooshes and the laces. A white rubber midsole and Storm Blue rubber outsole cap off the look on this Air Jordan 1 KO that is expected to release some time in September for $140. Make sure you click and bookmark our official Air Jordan 1 KO Storm Blue hub page to keep up with the latest updates.
ApparelDef Pen

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Shadow 2.0

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shadow 2.0” is set to debut May 15, 2021, for the retail price of $160. When you think of movies, the original film typically does so well in the box office that it prompts for a sequel. Well, Jordan Brand has looked to follow those sentiments. The “Shadow” colorway looks to dawn a new color blocking that introduces new and old sneakerheads alike into the future of what JB has to offer.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Shadow 2.0” Releases Tomorrow

Although initial mock-ups of the colorway depicted the model differently, the forthcoming pair has garnered considerable attention since arriving via official images. The aforementioned grey makes an appearance throughout the sneaker’s overlays, sitting atop a smooth leather base dipped in “Black”. By comparison, the first Air Jordan 1 “Shadow” from 1985 isolates its use of “Light Smoke Grey” to the toe box, profile swooshes and panels around the rear. “Wings” insignias maintain a contrasting arrangement, as the sole unit nods to the past with a “White” midsole/”Black” outsole combination. Together, each component creates a retro that’ll surely go down as a highly-coveted, non-OG colorway.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Denny Hamlin Turns The Air Jordan 1 Into A Racing Shoe

Michael Jordan's sneaker line has mostly been known for its contributions to the world of basketball. There have been various incredible silhouettes to come out over the years and one of those models is none other than the Air Jordan 1. We have seen numerous iterations of the model, and now, an auto-racing-inspired model is dropping thanks to NASCAR's first Jumpman athlete, Denny Hamlin.
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low Gets a Corduroy Makeover

The Air Jordan 1 Low has always been an iconic silhouette alongside its high counterpart. Its latest release comes with a mixture of corduroy and suede for a light, plush look. The upper is coated in a muted mustard corduroy material that pairs with tan suede overlays and Swooshes. A...
Shoppingsneakernews.com

A Colorful Approach Lands On This Kids-Exclusive Jordan MA2

While not as renowned as its Air Jordan line, Jordan Brand’s collection of lifestyle propositions has been steadily growing, adding new models and colorways throughout the year. Among these efforts include a GS-exclusive Jordan MA2 dressed in summery brights, perfect for the approaching, warmer seasons. The pair consists of a...
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

First Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘SNKRS Day’

Jordan Brand will celebrate SNKRS Day that takes place on August 8th. The pair of choice will be the Air Jordan 1 Low that will feature some special detailing for the occasion. Looking closer, this low-top Air Jordan 1 features Yellow across the base and toe while a Greenish hue...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Kentucky Blues Appear On This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid

Right now, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is rivaling even the colorways of its high-top counterpart. And as the year progresses, the list only begins to grow — the latest addition replete with Kentucky Blues. If you’re at all familiar with the “Kentucky” Dunks, then not much should feel new...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

On-Feet Images of The Union x Air Jordan 4 Taupe Haze

Union will be releasing two more Air Jordan 4 collaborations in 2021 in celebration of their 30th anniversary. Today we bring you some on-feet images of the “Taupe Haze” colorway which sees the silhouette take on a earth-toned hue all over the upper in a combination of suede and mesh all throughout. Turquoise Blue and Dark Iris then appear on the lower eyelets, inner liner, and the heel tabs. Translucent wings once again hit the ankles along with signature Yellow UN/LA lateral tags, and pre-folded tongues which reveal black tongue tags with red Jumpman logos and white “Flight” text underneath. A Sail rubber sole unit down below completes the designs. Early reports suggest that the Union x Air Jordan 4 “Taupe Haze” will release some time in June for $225. Will this be a cop or pass for you? Click and bookmark our official Union x Air Jordan 4 “30th Anniversary” Pack hub page now for everything you need to know about the sneaker and where to buy it online.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Oreo" Hit With Yet Another Release Date Delay

If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan line, then you probably love the Air Jordan 4. It is one of the cleanest and most straightforward models to ever be produced and over the last few decades, it has continuously received a lot of love and some amazing colorways. With the summer on the horizon, Jumpman is gearing up for a ton of new colorways to be given to the masses, and one of the most heavily teased versions is the "Oreo" offering which can be found below.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 WMNS Barely Rose

Now up for grabs, here are official images of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 WMNS Barely Rose. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is designed for all runners. Lightweight and durable, the running sneaker helps to improve your running by coming with tech features that include the return of the React foam, this time around with more of it in the midsole. Additionally, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 will also come with a Zoom Air Bag, which combined with the React foam delivers great energy return while remaining lightweight. The fit of the toebox has also been improved as the design team opts for a more roomier fit compared to the Pegasus 36 and 37.
RetailSneakerFiles

Jordan Delta 2 Releasing in Blue and Red

Jordan Brand continues to build on the Jordan Delta 2 releases with yet another colorway that is sure to grab some attention. For this pair, it comes dipped in shades of Blue and Red. Building on the success of its predecessor, the second iteration of the Delta silhouette returns with...
Apparelstraatosphere.com

Sneak peek: Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low

The Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low comes with an inverted Swoosh on the lateral side. Inverted and lightened Swoosh: The most noticeable difference between the low and high top is the cream inverted swoosh on the lateral side. The low-top comes with paneling that more closely resembles...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

How to Cop the Air Jordan 5 Low Wings

Following an early look, the Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings” has finally landed at select retailers today. The low-top silhouette simply dons a stealthy nylon construction with tonal leather overlays, while contrasting gold accents adorn the forefoot teeth, tongue branding, and lateral “20/21” branding to honor the class of 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Apparelmanofmany.com

Sneaker News #31 – Air Jordan Revives Nostalgic Favourites

Welcome to Sneaker News #31. It’s another nostalgia-heavy week with Jordan brand looking into the archive for its last Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 7. The Air Jordan 1 ‘Shadow 2.0’ tweaks its original design while the Air Jordan 7 Retro Flint brings back the shoe for the first time in nearly 15 years.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

New Air Jordan 1 Low ‘UNC’ Releasing Soon

The North Carolina Tar Heels theme is a staple colorway from Jordan Brand. Celebrating Michael Jordan’s college days, we have a new Air Jordan 1 Low release. Going over this UNC low-top Air Jordan 1, it features White leather on the base and toe box while University Blue adorns the leather overlays, Jumpman logos, and rubber outsole. Next, Navy hits the Swoosh logos, laces, tongue, Wings logo, and liner. A White midsole finishes the look.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Blake Griffin Unveils Incredible "McLovin" Air Jordan 35 Colorway

Blake Griffin has been with Jordan Brand for a while now and while he doesn't have his own signature shoe, he has been keeping things fresh with a bevy of dope Air Jordan 35 colorways. The Jordan 35 has quickly proven to be one of the best Jumpman silhouettes in quite some time and the new colorways have been doing a great job at keeping all of the hype alive.
Apparelnicekicks.com

These Air Jordan 1 Centre Court Crosses Over With A Familiar Look

If you weren’t looking carefully, one could assume this was another sneaker…. Jordan Brand’s latest foray into the casual space, the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court was initially debuted in The Last Dance documentary. Since then, the low-cut silhouette has released in various colorways with a white base and an elongated colorful stripe. Receiving an entirely new look, this upcoming construction is inspired by retro tennis sneakers.