Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Lands In "Psychic Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort has been given a vibrant “Psychic Blue” colorway, livened up by light summertime palettes. The modified take on the Air Jordan 1 High sports light blue and yellow panels with few black details. “Zoom Air” branding is placed at the top of an extra breathable tongue, complemented by Jordan Brand’s winged “Air Jordan” logo near the collars. There’s a cut-out Swoosh at the sidewalls, popping out against the blue body. Furthermore, yellow panels appear along the heel, forefoot and toecap, while a crisp white midsole rounds off the bold design.hypebeast.com