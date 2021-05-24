Dave Grohl recalls getting ‘so high’ with Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett

Dave Grohl has recalled the time he performed while “so high” after smoking cannabis with Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett .

Speaking to Rolling Stone , the Foo Fighters frontman recalled the moment that occurred after Jett’s induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Grohl said: “I just remember being there and going upstairs… the ceremonies can be painfully long.”

“Fortunately, Joan Jett’s performance was at the top of the show. We performed and after a few hours, I went up to the dressing room to drink and wound up smoking a joint with Joan and Miley Cyrus,” he continued.

“I came back downstairs… and I rarely smoke weed. I remember looking over, staring at Jerry Jee Lewis [American singer and pianist known as the Killer] and just being… I don’t even have the words to describe it. I was tripping f***ing balls.”

The former Nirvana drummer was thrown for a loop when he was asked to participate in a performance with Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney .

Grohl said: “At the end of the show, Ringo got an award. A producer was running around looking for me to sing the finale of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends.’

“He ran up to me and was like, ‘Dave! Dave! You’ve gotta be onstage in the next two minutes! We’re doing the big finale!’ I couldn’t imagine being onstage. I walked out there so high that I hid behind Stevie Wonder.”

Reflecting on the incident now, Grohl said: “I won’t be doing that this year, that’s for goddamn sure.”

Foo Fighters have been confirmed for entry into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This year’s induction ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio this autumn.