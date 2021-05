Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Hong Kong will be required to be licensed by the market regulator and will only be allowed to provide services to professional investors. Overseas incorporated companies registered under Hong Kong’s companies’ rules will be allowed to apply for licences as virtual asset service providers (VASPs), according to a note of the Financial Services and the Treasury secretary Christopher Hui Ching-yu. Cryptocurrency exchanges should only be allowed to offer services to professional investors at the initial stage of the licensing regime.