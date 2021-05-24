Arwa Al Banawi x adidas Originals Forum Lo: Official Images & Info

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRelease Date: May 25 (initial release), May 28 (global release) Buy: adidas CONFIRMED and select retailers such as Sneakersnstuff. What We’re Saying: adidas Originals has tapped Saudi Arabian designer Arwa Al Banawi as the latest collaborator on the reinvigorated Forum Low. Al Banawi, who is a former investment banker and champions female empowerment through her brand, takes inspiration from her spirit animal, the Ibex (mountain goat).

