newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The North Face PLAY SS21 Collection: Buy Here

Highsnobiety
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Face has a new collection called “PLAY” and, no, it’s not a collaboration with COMME des GARÇON’s ever-popular sublabel (although that has been done before). It seems TNF PLAY is the Berkely, California brand’s own sublabel, which aims to bring a street style look to the outdoors (or...

www.highsnobiety.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Store#Shop Outdoors#Street Style#Brand Marketing#Comme Des Gar On#The Highsnobiety Shop#Feature#California Brand#Gore Tex Infinium#Collaboration#Tnf Play#Home#Tokyo#Earth#Prices#Berkely
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best adidas YEEZY Colorways for Summer 2021

It’s no groundbreaking statement that everything ‘Ye touches turns to gold. Whether it’s a musical feature, endorsing a fledgling label, or, of course, any design with his name on it. Beginning at Nike before joining with Adidas, Kanye’s YEEZY line has gone from strength to strength. While it was never really in doubt that the modern-day Midas would succeed in the footwear-design world, Kanye’s seemingly unending success is unprecedented.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

One of Alexander McQueen’s many dichotomies was to be simultaneously staunchly English and fiercely proud of his Scottish roots. So reviewing any collection made in his name right now creates a tempting peg upon which to contemplate the ironies inherent in the post-Brexit, Union-busting schism that may well lie ahead. Looking at this collection, however, all that hoo-ha flew out the window as serenely as the (Matisse-y) doves that featured on satchels, shirting, and hand-crocheted knits.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Shop the Exclusive Off-White™ x Luisaviaroma Collection Here

The world of collaborations has never been bigger or moved faster, and while its main players still exist in the world of streetwear and sneakers, luxury is playing a bigger part every day. On the heels of Gucci and Balenciaga’s collaboration, this has never been more obvious. Next in line? Virgil’s Off-White™ x Luisaviaroma.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

HUF Gets You Summer Ready With Latest SS21 Collection

Quintessential Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is back with another collection for the upcoming season. For Spring/Summer 2021, HUF is bringing back classic graphic tees, headwear and shorts, inspired by coastal beach vibes. For SS21, HUF has released a new set of lightweight, outerwear staples featuring cheeky graphic tees to help...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Albion Delivers Sustainable Cycling Gear for SS21

London-based cycling label Albion has revealed its Spring/Summer 2021 collection, utilizing recycled materials and sustainable fabrics throughout. The capsule consists of essential gear for cycling — including a short sleeve jersey, bib shorts, a windproof gilet and mesh base layers for warm weather riding — all of which are constructed from recycled performance fabrics.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Luh Kel Flexes His Jewelry & Face Mask Collection On "In My Bag"

Even though Drake has been rocking a heart on his head in anticipation for his long-awaited sixth studio album, he's not the only Certified Lover Boy in the music industry. Enter Luh Kel, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter with an ear for warm melodies and a penchant for writing heartfelt love songs. After dropping the 14-track album L.O.V.E. last fall, Luh Kel has continued to treat his fans with singles such as "I Wish," "7:26am," and "F Love."
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Carhartt WIP Embraces Its Workwear Heritage for SS21

Carhartt WIP has just delivered its Spring/Summer 2021 lookbook, showcasing a lineup of light layers that offer a modern take on traditional workwear garments. The collection includes pieces like pin-striped denim half-zip shirts, cream-colored jeans, chore coats, overalls, short-sleeve button-ups and basic T-shirts. One noteworthy piece is the pin-striped half-zip shirt, complete with a chest pocket and brass zippers. Another highlight is the white pair of double-knee jeans. It features a high-waist cut and extended tonal knee panels. Other pieces like the pin-striped chore coat, work jacket and overalls round off the concise range.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Bamford Debuts Playful 'Sesame Street' Watch Collection

Bamford's trio of Sesame Street-themed timepieces might make you hungry. Cookie Monster is one of the three Muppet characters that graces the three designs on hand for this collaborative effort, joined by his pals Elmo and Big Bird, but the big blue critter (real name: Sid, seriously) enjoys the most playful watch of the three, surrounded by a plethora of delicious cookies, some of which he apparently already tasted.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

NemeN's Unveils Eco-Friendly SS21 "ZERO WASTE" Collection

NemeN has just unveiled an eco-friendly Spring/Summer 2021 collection, aptly dubbed “ZERO WASTE.” This new lookbook arrives just two weeks after showcasing a collaboration with PUMA. The collection features an expansive lineup of hi-tech garments, made light and breathable. Each piece has been constructed from leftover fabrics, stringing together a...
ShoppingHighsnobiety

The Salvages Banshee: Detailed Look & Where to Buy Here

What We’re Saying: Earn Chen's brand The Salvages has introduced an all-new sneaker as a part of its Spring/Summer 2021 collection, "Hybrid Creatures." Dubbed the Banshee, the intriguing silhouette is available in two black-based colorways. The Banshee is designed by Nicolette Yip as a modern take on the classic creeper....
Designers & CollectionsThe Drum

Storyblocks Re: Stock Collection: Queer Spaces and Faces by Storyblocks

Storyblocks' 'Queer Spaces and Faces' campaign is geared toward increasing visibility of underrepresented communities in media through the curation and production of inclusive content that accurately reflects today's world. The new media collections featured in Re: Stock will focus on adding authentic representation of LGBTQIA+ communities in media, while also...
Designers & Collectionsjustfreshkicks.com

Supreme SS21 Week 13 Droplist

For Supreme SS21 Week 13, the NY-based brand will be teaming up with Vanson Leathers and also will be dropping two accessories that the masses have been waiting for. Although the Supreme x Vanson Leathers was included in the lookbook, it’s still a pleasant surprise to see the collection release. While the collaboration is something that we’ve seen become a common thing. For SS21, the duo will be teaming up for a Cordura Jacket, Leather Vest, Hooded Sweatshirt, Bags, and even more. Most of the items will be released in a multitude of colorways while displaying a spider-web theme. Along with an apparel collection, two accessories have been confirmed as well with the Supreme Woven Chaise Lounge, and the self-inflating sleep mat both dropping in a handful of color offerings.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Siberia Hills Delivers "Energy" With Its SS21 Collection

Back for Spring/Summer 2021, Siberia Hills has delivered the latest drop of its latest seasonal collection. Simply dubbed “Energy,” the collection is defined by a striking showcase of spiritualism marked by choice pop culture references and psychedelic leanings. Leading the release is the THERMAL REACTIVE V NECK SWEATER that changes from purple to blue in heat, BOTANICAL HOODIE, ARC LOGO HOODIE, SIGNATURE SNAKESKIN THERMAL and AMETHYST TIE DYE THERMAL.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

The Trilogy Tapes Dishes a Slew of Eclectic Prints for SS21

The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new line of eclectic prints for their Spring/Summer 2021 collection. This season sees TTT drop another round of reimagined graphics, ranging from printed tees to patterned casual pants. The collection seemingly takes inspiration from the natural surroundings, blending illustrations of unexpecting insects including...
Businessdocumentjournal.com

Saint Laurent partners with Memphis Milano for a playful home goods collection

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello has paired up with the celebrated Italian architectural design group Memphis Milano to launch a special collaboration in time for their 40th anniversary. The playful collection features home items such as furniture, ceramics, and books. A highlight is a cheeky bed designed by Masanori Umeda, which takes the form of a plush boxing ring. The capsule also features bold streetwear items such as checkered hoodies, dresses, and a button-up shirt in pink Memphis silk.
Beauty & Fashionstrictlyfitteds.com

North Star Summer UV Pack 59Fifty Fitted Cap Collection by Noble North x New Era

Canadian lifestyle brand Noble North adds some color to one of their staple hat designs with their latest drop. Take your pick from the North Star Summer UV Pack 59Fifty Fitted Cap Collection. They came up with three hats, all with black for the dome and uppervisor. The front embroidery features the North Star logo. Each hat has the “N” of the North Star in white, but the star in either teal, orange, or purple. The undervisor and the maple leaf of the Noble North wordmark logo at the back also match the front design for each hat. The New Era Flag is subliminally embroidered in black on the left panel. Available now at the Noble North webstore.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

The North Face & Patagonia, 50% Off at REI

Don’t miss these deals on The North Face and Patagonia apparel at REI. Online and in stores, shoppers can save up to 50% on these reader-favorite brands. No codes are needed, and prices are already marked. Shipping is free when you spend $50 or more, or opt for free curbside...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Only Good Things’ Spring Collection Playfully Bends Tradition

Only Good Things’ Spring Collection playfully bends tradition – literally. Steam bent wood tables, rounded outdoor chairs and curvy stools effortlessly bring joy to any residential space they’re placed in. As the sister company of commercial furnishings manufacturer Grand Rapids Chair Co., Only Good Things brings the durability of contract craftsmanship into homes, bringing not only great design but pieces that are made to last.