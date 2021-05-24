newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazoria County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Galveston County, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galveston Island#Bolivar Peninsula#Brazoria Islands#Matagorda Islands#Dangerous Rip Currents#Gulf Facing Beaches#Target Area#Severity#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Matagorda County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Matagorda, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Matagorda; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palacios, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Matagorda, Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Markham and Wadsworth.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington and Greater Hobby Area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, Sweeny, Markham, Van Vleck, Blessing, Wadsworth, Midfield and Danevang. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Jackson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in south central Texas West Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 213 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, La Ward, Lolita, Lake Texana Dam and Vanderbilt. This includes the following streams and drainages Willow Dam Slough, Navidad River, Venado Creek, Johnsons Timber Slough, Lavaca River, Cox Creek, Cashs Creek, Colorado River, West Carancahua Creek, Buttermilk Slough, Garcitas Creek, Tres Palacios River, East Branch Mad Island Slough, Pelican Slough, Reed Creek, East Matagorda Bay, Keller Creek, Fivemile Branch, East Carancahua Creek, Turtle Creek and Little Robbins Slough. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Kemah, TXkemahtx.gov

Weather Monitoring 05.17.21 9:30 AM

The City of Kemah Emergency Management continues to monitor the possible weather developments making their way towards our region. As we continue to track these developments, now is a good time to review your significant weather event preparedness plans. In addition to our Emergency Preparedness document for a quick overview...
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:19:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until this evening. * At 8:01 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:01 AM CDT Saturday was 21.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 01/17/2004.