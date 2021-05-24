newsbreak-logo
Scorpio: Invest in your health and finding stability

Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Brianne Howey, 32; Priscilla Presley, 76; Patti LaBelle, 77; Bob Dylan, 80. Happy Birthday: A realistic approach to life will lead to greater stability. Strategize, then develop what you want to achieve. Building a strong base to launch your personal or professional pursuits will encourage you to do and be your best, regardless of what others say. Believe in your ability to succeed, take care of responsibilities and do what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 12, 18, 23, 30, 38, 49.

Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 28, 2021: Cancer, harness your energies; Virgo, welcome new people

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Jesse Bradford was born in Norwalk, Conn., on this day in 1979. This birthday star portrayed Harris Downey on the series “Shooter.” He has also appeared on episodes of “Magnum P.I.” “Teachers” and “NCIS.” On the big screen, Bradford’s film work includes appearances in “The Year of Spectacular Men,” “10 Rules for Sleeping Around” and “Flag of Our Fathers.” Bradford first appeared in the movie “Falling in Love” in 1984.
Your Horoscope: May. 15

Your Horoscope: May. 15

Today’s Birthday (05/15/21). Your status and influence rocket this year. Build strength with consistent practices. Finding financial solutions together this spring sets the stage for rising summer cash flow. Next winter inspires a change in personal direction, before a collaborative effort hits pay dirt. Enjoy the ride. To get the...
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyleglamourmagazine.co.uk

The dreamiest date ideas based on your star sign (and it's champagne bars for Taurus and sunset strolls for Scorpio)

Whether it's dictating our life choices, spending habits, hairstyle or even our skincare regime, our star sign can be super influential in how we live our life. And GLAMOUR's resident astrologist, Emma Howarth, says that you can use your star sign to influence your dating life, too. Read on for the best date ideas based on your (and their) star sign ...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 17, 2021: Taurus, watch for social cues; Sagittarius, don’t miss that call

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ross Butler was born in Singapore on this day in 1990. This birthday star portrays Zach Dempsey on the series “13 Reasons Why.” He has also appeared on episodes of “K.C. Undercover,” “Riverdale” and “Teen Wolf.” On the big screen, Butler’s film work includes parts in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” “Shazam!” and “Hacker’s Game.” Butler is next slated to star in the upcoming series “Swimming with Sharks.”
Horoscopes by Holiday

Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday (May 15): Instead of waiting for the work that fits your skills and talents, you quite brilliantly fit your skills and talents to the work at hand, thus multiplying all factors. And the skills, talents and opportunities aren't the only things swelling, because money and relationships also expand in this ever-burgeoning year of abundance.
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 15

Today’s Birthday (05/15/21). Your status and influence rocket this year. Build strength with consistent practices. Finding financial solutions together this spring sets the stage for rising summer cash flow. Next winter inspires a change in personal direction, before a collaborative effort hits pay dirt. Enjoy the ride. Aries (March 21-April...
LifestyleRepublic

Astrograph: Sunday horoscopes – May 16

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Catch up with friends and relatives. Showing interest in others will also lead to valuable information that will help you make up your mind about something. Don’t overreact or overspend. GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take pride in what you do, and you will gain...
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Aquarius: Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
Celebritiesmendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes May 17, 2021: Bob Saget, don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65. Happy Birthday: Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use both work and downtime efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change, and you will find it easier to take advantage of economic trends. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 26, 34, 43, 47.
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Pisces: Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
Lifestyletheclevelandamerican.com

Virgo Horoscope – Thursday May 27, 2021 | Virgo horoscope

Because your 10th house in the sign of Gemini is located in the 10th house on Wednesday Thank you. It will bring the best intellectual expressions to your personality and a great potential for expression so that you can build your way anywhere so that you can achieve the goals you set for yourself today.
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes May 16, 2021: Megan Fox, make moderation a priority

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
Virgo: Ease into whatever you want to pursue

Virgo: Ease into whatever you want to pursue

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Helena Bonham Carter, 55; Lenny Kravitz, 57; Pam Grier, 72; Stevie Nicks, 73. Happy Birthday: Check out what’s feasible this year. Underestimating the extent of your plans will become an ongoing aggravation. Size up situations before you get going, and modify any plans that have the potential to leave you in a precarious position. Discipline, organization and baby steps will lead to success. Listen to common sense, not pie-in-the-sky ideas. Your numbers are 7, 12, 21, 24, 30, 37, 42.
CelebritiesUkiah Daily Journal

Horoscopes May 25, 2021: Mike Myers, streamline your vision

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aly Raisman, 27; Demetri Martin, 48; Octavia Spencer, 51; Mike Myers, 58. Happy Birthday: Streamline your vision. Take on only what you know you can handle. Stay focused on the result you want to reach, and refuse to let outsiders interfere in your objective. A simple lifestyle will help you find the most efficient route from one point to another. Invest in your skills and future; you won’t be disappointed. Your numbers are 4, 13, 20, 26, 32, 37, 43.
AstronomySun-Journal

Capricorn: Keep your home life separate from work obligations

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Helena Bonham Carter, 55; Lenny Kravitz, 57; Pam Grier, 72; Stevie Nicks, 73. Happy Birthday: Check out what’s feasible this year. Underestimating the extent of your plans will become an ongoing aggravation. Size up situations before you get going, and modify any plans that have the potential to leave you in a precarious position. Discipline, organization and baby steps will lead to success. Listen to common sense, not pie-in-the-sky ideas. Your numbers are 7, 12, 21, 24, 30, 37, 42.
Salome's Stars

Salome’s Stars

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Although you would prefer to move forward at a steady pace, it might be a good idea to stop and reassess your plans. You could find a good reason to make a change at this time. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Just when...
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

How The Full Moon Will Affect You Based On Your Sign, From Astrologers

Not only is there a doozy of a full moon coming on May 26th, but it's also a lunar eclipse and the largest supermoon of 2021. This is a significant astrological event, and like any cosmic happening, it's going to affect people differently depending on their sign. Here, the AstroTwins share their take on what each sign can expect:
Free Will Astrology (May 27)

Free Will Astrology (May 27)

ARIES (March 21-April 19) "There is ecstasy in paying attention," writes Aries author Anne Lamott. That's always true for everyone, but it's extra true for you Aries people. And it will be extra ultra especially true for you during the next 20 days. I hope you will dedicate yourself to celebrating and upgrading your perceptual abilities. I hope you will resolve to see and register everything just as it is in the present moment, fresh and unprecedented, not as it was in the past or will be in the future. For best results, banish all preconceptions that might interfere with your ability to notice what's raw and real. If you practice these high arts with exhilarating diligence, you will be rewarded with influxes of ecstasy.
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

The Best Survival Tip for Each Sign During Mercury Retrograde in Gemini, According to an Astrologer

It’s that time of the year again! Between May 29 and June 22, Mercury retrograde in Gemini, which is set to be a notably powerful retrograde, will rock our world. Mercury retrograde transits are generally connected to blips in communication, but given that Mercury is both the ruler of Gemini and the sign in which the transit is occurring, we can expect communication to be potentially even more strained. And with the start of the retrograde period falling on a holiday weekend, there’s a good chance traffic will be unideal (travel is another common Mercury in retrograde issue).