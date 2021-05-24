newsbreak-logo
Rockdale County, GA

Rockdale County deputy injured in a wreck

By Terrance Kelly
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKDALE COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Rockdale County deputies are investigating an accident that left a deputy injured. The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-20 eastbound near the Salem Road Exit. A police spokesperson said investigators are still gathering details, and the deputy is expected to be ok. A Georgia Department of...

