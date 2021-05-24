newsbreak-logo
NY Giants Have 13 former 1st-Round picks: Projecting each player’s role

By Danny Friedman
FanSided
 3 days ago

13 1st Rounders for the NY Giants is a ridiculous amount for any NFL team. The NY Giants are set to have a new-look roster in 2021. This team is completely different from last year’s team all over the roster. The Giants currently have 13 players on their roster that...

gmenhq.com
NFLNBC Sports

2021 NFL Offseason: Super Bowl odds, best available free agents

With the 2021 NFL Draft complete, teams around the league are gearing up for offseason activities to prepare for the 2021 season. But with many veteran free agents remaining on the market, there's still time for contenders to bolster their weaknesses and for long-shot teams to improve their Super Bowl odds by adding one of these names.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Giants sign former first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin, possibly as a tight end

After a weekend tryout, the New York Giants have signed a pair of NFL veterans, including former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. The team announced Sunday that Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement have signed one-year deals. The 6-5, 245-pound Benjamin was the No. 28 overall...
NFLPosted by
Forbes

New York Giants Facing Uncertain Rest Of Off-Season Regarding OTAs

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge finally was able to get his eyes on the team’s crop of rookies—six draft picks and three undrafted free agents—during the team’s recently completed rookie minicamp. The experience, which Judge didn’t have last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, was something of an...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: TE Kelvin Benjamin

When I started writing these 90-man roster profiles about a week ago, doing one on Kelvin Benjamin wasn’t on the radar screen. As New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman says, though, roster-building is really a year-round process. The signing of Benjamin after a rookie mini-camp tryout is certainly interesting. He...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin signs with Giants

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports. Buffalo Bills fans saw a familiar name in NFL news on Sunday morning as the New York...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

FSU alums: Fans react Kelvin Benjamin signing with NY Giants

The New York Giants announced they signed former FSU wide receiver and NFL first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin received an invitation to the Giants rookie camp on a trial basis and worked at both wide receiver and tight end. Benjamin hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2018 season with...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants Rumors: Former 1st-Round WR Kelvin Benjamin Lands Contract as a TE

The New York Giants will reportedly sign Kelvin Benjamin, who is converting from receiver to tight end as he joins his new team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Listed at 6'5", 245 pounds, Benjamin could have the size necessary to play in-line after spending his entire career as a wideout.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: 3 likely cut candidates on defense

With the signing of Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement, the New York Giants will need to cut two current players on the roster to create room in the 90. As rookie camp concluded over the weekend, the Giants will now look forward to OTAs as their next opportunity to bring the team together.
NFLelitesportsny.com

Significant number of Giants, Jets players showing up to Phase 2 of offseason program

The Giants and Jets reportedly both had great showings to commence Phase 2 of the 2021 NFL offseason program. The rift between the NFL and its Players Association in regard to voluntary in-person workouts this offseason is still in existence. The NFLPA is encouraging players to opt out of the workouts in order to remain safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants sign Kelvin Benjamin, Corey Clement after tryouts at rookie minicamp

The two biggest winners from the Giants’ rookie minicamp weren’t rookies at all. Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement, a 30-year-old former first-round pick and a Super Bowl champion respectively, were signed by the team after participating in the event as veteran tryouts. Benjamin has not played in the NFL since...
NFLfredonialeader.org

What do Fredonia students think about the NFL Draft?

This past week saw the NFL 2021 Draft come and go. Each year, there are analysts that say who “won or lost” this. Instead of trying to act like one of these analysts myself, I decided to let some of the students of Fredonia do their best impressions of them instead.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Bucs Sign 4 After Weekend Tryout

The Buccaneers have signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton, as Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports (via Twitter). Greg Auman of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that Tampa has also agreed to terms with tight end Jerell Adams, running back Troymaine Pope and safety Curtis Riley. The four were part of a five-man group invited for tryouts during this weekend’s rookie minicamp and did enough to earn a contract.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Report: Patriots working on lining up multiple joint practice sessions this summer

With the return of preseason games in 2021, another Patriots’ training camp staple could be on its way back – joint practices. In the past, the Patriots would hold a week of training camp practices alongside one of their preseason opponents in the week leading up to a preseason game. This would allow the coaching staff to evaluate players up against competition and schemes they’re less familiar with.
NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.
NFLUSA Today

Giants have a roster stacked with Day 1 and Day 2 draft picks

The New York Giants have signed former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year, “prove-it” deal after his tryout session this weekend at the team’s rookie minicamp. They are hoping he can develop into a tight end. Benjamin is a former first-round pick, selected 28th overall by Panthers’...
NFLAsbury Park Press

Kelvin Benjamin: 3 things to know about NY Giants' newest project at tight end

Kelvin Benjamin entered the NFL as a first-round pick of general manager Dave Gettleman in Carolina. Seven years later, Benjamin is fighting to get back in the league after earning an intriguing opportunity with Gettleman and the Giants. He has signed a one-year contract following his tryout at the team's rookie minicamp the last two days.
NFLgiants.com

Giants Now: Rookie Minicamp Recap

The Giants' 2021 rookie minicamp concluded this weekend as the team got its rookies onto the practice field for the first time since being drafted. It was a busy few days for the Giants. Here is a recap of everything that happened over the weekend. The Giants today concluded their...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Giants News, 5/17: Saquon not ready for week 1? Corey Clement a low-key great signing

As the New York Giants progress through spring and head toward summer, the team is preparing to take a step forward in their second season under head coach Joe Judge. After a successful 2021 free agency class and NFL draft, the Giants have added plenty of talent to help both sides of the football, but until they adapt to the scheme and host in-person training, they can’t put it to the test.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 5/17: Logan Ryan, starting lineup, Kenny Golladay, more headlines

Like Daniel Jones earlier this offseason, team leader Logan Ryan has gotten together his teammates for offseason workouts. This included 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry, free agent acquisition Adoree’ Jackson, safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love, Madre Harper, Joshua Kalu and Jarren Williams. New York Giants. Offense: QB Daniel Jones,...