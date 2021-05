AUSTINTOWN — The township police cruisers will have a slightly altered look after a donation of newly designed license plates were gifted to the police department. Jeffrey McFalls, of Niles, created the new plates and presented them to police Chief Robert Gavalier at Monday’s trustee meeting. The new design adds the Austintown Fitch “F” signifying the relationship between the high school and the police department, township Trustee Jim Davis said.