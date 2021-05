German clubs are very fond of young Ligue 1 nuggets and the converse is rarely true. However, Amadou Onana (19), revelation of the season on the side of Hamburg, very much pleases two French clubs. If the first club has not filtered, it is in the top 5 of Ligue 1. As for the second, it is RC Lens. The Artesian club greatly appreciates the qualities of this international Belgian hope who landed at the start of the season at HSV from the U19 team of Hoffenheim.