MRI reveals deterioration of brain’s reward circuitry in younger-onset dementia

An estimated 5 million adults are living with dementia, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and by 2060 that number is predicted to multiply to almost 14 million. Dementia isn't a disease or illness itself, but a term used to describe an "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities—" and isn't a normal part of aging. There are a number of risk factors of dementia, including age, family history, race/ethnicity and even heart health. Now, a new study has identified something else that can up your chances of degenerative memory loss. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.