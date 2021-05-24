MRI reveals deterioration of brain’s reward circuitry in younger-onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a brain disorder that most commonly affects those under the age of 60. Due to an overlap of clinical symptoms (for example, loss of enthusiasm, empathy or motivation) with other neurological disorders, as well as the gradual nature of its onset, it is not uncommon for patients with FTD to be misdiagnosed with late-life depression. Therefore, it is critical to find a distinct symptom that can be used to diagnose FTD.physicsworld.com