newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Summer warmth continues with storm chances this week

By Emily Kennedy
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother summer-like day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon. The mix of sun and clouds continue Tuesday but the wind will pick up, gusting up to 30 mph. Isolated showers/storms are possible in the evening but it will become widespread overnight. Scattered showers and storms continue into Wednesday morning but clouds break up past midday. A break from the rain on Thursday but another round of showers and storms moves through on Friday. It'll brighten and warm back up over the weekend.

www.abc57.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm#Sun#This Week#Rain#Highs#Showers Storms#Midday#T Storms#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmenteparisextra.com

Storm chances continue || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. Flooding may occur if heavy rain impacts a particular location for an extended period of time. Another round of storms will develop this afternoon mainly south of I-20. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. Flooding may occur if heavy rain impacts a particular location for an extended period of time. High temperatures will be in the 80s across the region.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Rain and storm chances increase on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! It will be a warm and muggy day on our Friday, with highs in the 80s and dew points in the upper-60s to low-70s. A batch of rain is located off to our west early this morning, and this will bring some showers into our area starting around 9 a.m. As we get into the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will develop as well. An isolated 60 mph wind gust cannot be ruled out in a stronger storm, but widespread impacts are not expected.
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Chance for Severe Storms this Afternoon

Showers will move from west to east as a wave of energy/frontal boundary moves through the region today. There remains a Marginal Risk for isolated, short-lived severe storms east of Billings from south of Miles City down to the northeast corner of Wyoming this afternoon into the evening. The main threat will be strong wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and small hail.
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Storm chances are back through next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It looks like storm chances are back for part of the holiday weekend, but the area will get a short reprieve before the rain returns through late next week. The National Weather Service is forecasting the strongest chances for possible severe thunderstorms tonight. There is...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Friday storm chances

A line of showers and thunderstorms that developed in Oklahoma Thursday, continues to move south and southeast of Dallas Fort-Worth this morning. These storms are not severe, but are capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Minor flooding will be possible. Although storms have moved out of...