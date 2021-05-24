Summer warmth continues with storm chances this week

Another summer-like day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon. The mix of sun and clouds continue Tuesday but the wind will pick up, gusting up to 30 mph. Isolated showers/storms are possible in the evening but it will become widespread overnight. Scattered showers and storms continue into Wednesday morning but clouds break up past midday. A break from the rain on Thursday but another round of showers and storms moves through on Friday. It'll brighten and warm back up over the weekend.