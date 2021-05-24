newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

SFGate
 3 days ago

WAZ031-251100- Northeast Blue Mountains- .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of. rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain. showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#South Wind#Memorial Day#Thunderstorms#Eastern Washington#South West#Inchelium#Spokane#Southwest Wind#Northeast Blue Mountains#Grand Coulee#Rain Showers#Rainfall#Colville#Oroville#Valley#Chelan#Mid 60s#Moses Lake#Bridgeport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentSFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid. 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in. the lower 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
EnvironmentSFGate

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PDT. * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 feet tonight decreasing to 3 to 5 ft by. late Friday. - FIRST EBB...Very strong. Around 645 AM Friday. Seas near 10.
Spokane, WAKULR8

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

————— 513 FPUS56 KOTX 280413. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to. 15 mph in the...
Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Weather Forecast For Oroville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oroville: Thursday, May 27: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sunnyside: Thursday, May 27: Slight chance rain showers then patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentSFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-281115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around. 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in...
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Adams, Lincoln, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Lincoln; Spokane; Stevens; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Adams County in eastern Washington Eastern Lincoln County in eastern Washington North central Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Stevens County in northeastern Washington Southwestern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 432 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Ritzville and Davenport moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Medical Lake, Davenport, Ritzville, Fairchild AFB, Reardan, Lind, Sprague, Harrington, Lamont, Mohler, Amber, Tokio, Revere, Gravelles, Tyler, Mondovi, Lamona, Rocklyn, Eleanor and Bluestem. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Sequim, WAPosted by
Sequim News Alert

Sequim Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sequim: Thursday, May 27: Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Portland, INPosted by
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Portland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Portland: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Friday, May 28: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Seattle: Thursday, May 27: Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Spokane Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spokane: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;