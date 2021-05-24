Couple gets married on board SpiceJet charter flying from Madurai to Madurai to sidestep Tamil Nadu Corona restrictions
I don’t understand big weddings during the times of the pandemic where people should stay as far away from each other. North India had some massive weddings in March 2021, which might have been super spreader events for the pandemic. We already know how hotel banquets are being booked, with adjacent banquet rooms being booked in different names of the same family to sidestep the requirements of several people in a wedding. Now, with Tamil Nadu’s lockdown in place, someone found an easy way out to sidestep the no more than 50-people in a wedding rule and hired a plane for two hours to get married.livefromalounge.com