Want to know what to expect when you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Sahan Journal’s COVID-19 vaccine video series answers your questions, in Spanish, Somali, Hmong, and English.

By Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 3 days ago
The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, but vaccine equity goals in Minnesota are still elusive. As of mid-May, people of color are still generally receiving the vaccine less often than the state’s white population. For the next several weeks, state governments and health providers will be working to close this gap.

Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/
