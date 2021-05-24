Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Upper 80s Tuesday with a stray shower or storm

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFkrg_0a91WhbK00

PITTSBURGH — More than 1 inch of rain fell in many areas Monday, and muggy conditions could set the stage for fog.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Any fog that forms will be gone by mid-morning as summer-like temperatures and winds pick up. Highs will push back near 90 degrees, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Showers and a few strong storms will be possible Wednesday, and Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the next system closely. Stay with our team of meteorologists as we update the forecast with the latest data.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track your forecast.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
39K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Stray#Storm#Weather Conditions#Showers#Rain#Highs#Muggy Conditions#Meteorologists#Mid Morning#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several counties in the area

PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several local counties until 7 p.m. Counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland. Thunderstorms are off to an early start, moving off of Lake Erie and...