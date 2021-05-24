Upper 80s Tuesday with a stray shower or storm

PITTSBURGH — More than 1 inch of rain fell in many areas Monday, and muggy conditions could set the stage for fog.

Any fog that forms will be gone by mid-morning as summer-like temperatures and winds pick up. Highs will push back near 90 degrees, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Showers and a few strong storms will be possible Wednesday, and Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the next system closely. Stay with our team of meteorologists as we update the forecast with the latest data.

