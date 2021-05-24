MVRDV to Transform Eindhoven Shopping Centre into a Sustainable Cultural Quarter

We’re longtime admirers of British designer Lee Broom and while London is the city he calls home, he spends a lot of time in New York City for both work and pleasure. Wanting a place to return to in the evenings after long, hectic days, Broom acquired a duplex apartment occupying two floors of the White Street in Tribeca. The light-filled penthouse spans 3,000 square feet giving him a spacious backdrop to work with, as this project marks his first interior design project since 2015. While Broom is primarily known for his modern lighting, he was inspired to design an entire collection of furniture and accessories just for the penthouse, all of which will be launching this year. The space evokes a sense of welcoming calm while perfectly exhibiting his impeccable aesthetic seen through beautifully curated vignettes. “The thing that appealed to me about this penthouse was that, rather than being one expansive space, it had many different rooms and areas to explore, which gave me the opportunity to create vignettes within each space that all have their own personal style yet still work within an overarching design scheme. This is in contrast to my apartment in London which is very open plan,” says Broom.