MVRDV to Transform Eindhoven Shopping Centre into a Sustainable Cultural Quarter

ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflecting on the future of shopping centres and addressing their decline in visitors, MVRDV's Heuvelkwartier design proposes converting Eindhoven's Heuvel shopping venue into a green cultural quarter. The project brings together retail, culture and recreation, expanding the existing buildings while transforming the roofs into a park. The proposal also expands the Muziekgebouw with a stacked cultural building encased in a "glass mountain", creating a new landmark for Heuvel.

www.archdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvrdv#Shopping Mall#Roofs#Shopping Centres#Sustainable Design#Culture#Urban Design#Online Shopping#Mvrdv#Heuvelkwartier#Muziekgebouw#Municipality Of Eindhoven#Central Eindhoven#Cultural Quarter#Designs#Fabric#London#Open Streets#Oxford Street#Feature Vegetation
Constructionworldarchitecture.org

MVRDV's Shenzhen Terraces, featuring undulating accessible floor plates, begins construction

MVRDV's Shenzhen Terraces, featuring undulating and accessible floor plates, has begun construction in Shenzhen’s Longgang District, China. Named Shenzhen Terraces, the new mixed-use project will form the core of the thriving university neighbourhood in Shenzhen’s Longgang District. Offering a tropical climate, the project comprises a stack of accessible plates containing...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Alpex Cultural Centre / Atelier Archiplein

Text description provided by the architects. Alpex Cultural Centre is located in Scionzier, a town in the Rhône-Alpes region of south-eastern France. The project involved the transformation of a former machining factory, with the firm commissioned to extend and convert the building into a new cultural centre, forming part of a broader master plan to renovate and revitalize the heart of Scionzier.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Aabenraa City Centre / Topotek 1

Text description provided by the architects. Competing usage patterns had resulted in a counterintuitive spatial structure in the Danish small town of Aabenraa. In the course of the comprehensive redesign, Topotek 1 together with ADEPT developed a vibrant new topology in which the diverse dimensions of contemporary urban life can interact in a dynamic way, respecting the heterogeneous character of public space and activity.
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Yinka Ilori 3D prints Canary Wharf basketball court in rainbow colours

Local designer Yinka Ilori has created vibrant patterns for the first public basketball court in Canary Wharf, London's financial district, which features a 3D-printed floor. The half-sized court is squeezed into a small lot in Bank Street Park and designed for three-a-side basketball, which sees both teams shoot into a single hoop.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

A Flexible Learning Hub by Sasaki Bridges Two Historic Buildings

Educational paradigms are constantly evolving and improving. As project-based learning and cross-disciplinary teaching get more and more popular in the 21st century, The Lawrenceville School felt the need to respond with an innovative learning hub that connects an existing museum and the visual arts building. The Gruss Center for Art and Design provides that response by establishing a connector that is sensitive to its context and environmentally sensible.
Designworldarchitecture.org

ZHA installs "High-performing Urban Ecologies" for Italian Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale

Zaha Hadid Architects has designed an installation for the Italian Pavilion at this year's Venice Architecture Biennale. The small-scale installation, situated within the Giardino delle Vergini at the entrance to the Italian Pavilion, responds to the "Resilient Communities" theme of this year’s Italian Pavilion curated by Alessandro Melis for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021.
Visual ArtArchDaily

House Snik / MADE architects

Manufacturers: Jaga, VANDERSANDEN, ARWO BOUW, Reynaers. Text description provided by the architects. This challenging small extension transforms an existing family house into a more flexible home, without losing the connection with the architecture of its uniform neighbourhood. The existing building is part of a recently build neighbourhood in the southern...
EntertainmentDezeen

HTA Design builds "world's tallest modular housing scheme" in Croydon

British architecture studio HTA Design has completed a two-tower housing scheme in Croydon, south London, which the studio says is the world’s tallest residential modular building. Named Ten Degrees, the housing scheme is 135 metres tall and comprises 546 rentable homes, an art gallery and a cafe over two towers...
DesignArchDaily

Recurring Qualities Explored at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale: a Visual Essay of National Pavilions

Responding to “How will we live together” in 115 different ways, the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale welcomed, physically, the large public, on May 22nd, 2021. Opening up furthermore to the world, the timeless yet context-sensitive theme engendered a collective imaginary, highlighting a world that would rather come together than stay apart. Building an architectural narrative of the present that reflects on a resilient future, the interrogation, first asked in 2019, gained more relevance with the pandemic that paused the world for a while. With a lot of optimism and love for the craft, the architectural exhibition opened its doors to a longing public and revealed recurring qualities in the showcased interventions.
New York City, NYDesign Milk

Lee Broom Transforms NYC Penthouse Into Sustainable Masterpiece

We’re longtime admirers of British designer Lee Broom and while London is the city he calls home, he spends a lot of time in New York City for both work and pleasure. Wanting a place to return to in the evenings after long, hectic days, Broom acquired a duplex apartment occupying two floors of the White Street in Tribeca. The light-filled penthouse spans 3,000 square feet giving him a spacious backdrop to work with, as this project marks his first interior design project since 2015. While Broom is primarily known for his modern lighting, he was inspired to design an entire collection of furniture and accessories just for the penthouse, all of which will be launching this year. The space evokes a sense of welcoming calm while perfectly exhibiting his impeccable aesthetic seen through beautifully curated vignettes. “The thing that appealed to me about this penthouse was that, rather than being one expansive space, it had many different rooms and areas to explore, which gave me the opportunity to create vignettes within each space that all have their own personal style yet still work within an overarching design scheme. This is in contrast to my apartment in London which is very open plan,” says Broom.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Weekend Getaway / SAK Designs

“This particular project for us has been not just architecture but an approach in designing experiences or merging nature or nature living. When we want to run away from the city, we want to run away from the feel of it mostly and what better escape can it be than this.”
WorldArchDaily

Renovation of Shanghai Westbund Headquarters / HCCH Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Westbund Development Group Headquarter locates on the West Bund of Shanghai, adjacent to Westbund Art Center, looking at Huangpu river on its east. The site is packed with lush trees, such as pomelo and camphor. Heavy wind, rustling trees, and dim light make up the impression of the site. The existing building was a two-story steel structure built in 2008. The floor area was 2000sqm and the grid's dimensions were 6X6m. The major entrance was on the west side. The facade was covered by brown aluminum louvers. Dense landscape, vague circulation, and isolated atrium render the interior illegible.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

monolithic library extension by maru architecture floats on serene pond in matsubara, japan

Maru architecture has revitalized the central library of matsubara in osaka prefecture, japan, by adding a monolithic extension floating on a serene pond. modeled on a historical japanese tumulus surrounded by large burial mounds and moats, the library, which is also known as the ‘forest of reading’, encourages locals to enjoy peaceful moments of solitude, studying, and learning. the project has received the 2020 osaka environmentally friendly architecture award and the 2020 good design award.
DesignDezeen

Design Shanghai trade show returns with focus on regenerative design

Promotion: Design Shanghai returns to present a host of Chinese and international brands alongside a cultural programme exploring how design can have a positive impact on people and the planet. Taking place from 3 to 6 June at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, Design Shanghai will present...
Economyofficesnapshots.com

Fora Shoreditch Coworking Offices – London

The outdoors are brought inside in the nature-filled and light-infused environment for Fora, a design dynamism to reflect the coworking offices' bustling Shoreditch location. Tétris completed the premier flexible workspace for the coworking of offices of Fora located in Shoreditch of London, England. Premium flexible workspace provider Fora create and...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Kempinski Hotel Jinan Makes Its Debut in the Heart of China’s “City of Springs”

With its first presence in Shandong province, Kempinski Hotels has opened its 21st luxurious hotel in China, Kempinski Hotel Jinan. Located amidst extraordinary businesses and companies in the new financial centre and Hanyu Financial Valley, Kempinski Hotel Jinan sits at the top of YUNDING Building, the 339-metre-high landmark that overlooks the famous "City of Springs". Immersed in the glamorous view of the skyline, guests can experience the depth of the rich history of Shandong, the extent of the prosperous culture and the warmth of the timeless hospitality à la Kempinski with a distinctly European flair.