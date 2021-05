Scotland’s first minister has condemned the “violence, vandalism and vile anti-Catholic prejudice” displayed by thousands of Rangers fans on Saturday, after supporters breached lockdown restrictions to celebrate the side’s first Scottish Premiership victory in a decade. Police were forced to disperse large crowds just after 9pm, which had gathered hours earlier at Glasgow’s George Square and quickly descended into chaos, after fears were raised about the potential spread of coronavirus.Some 28 arrests have been made – largely for antisocial behaviour – with police confirming today that five officers were injured. In a series of tweets posted at lunchtime on...