How Long Does It Take To Settle A Labor Law Lawsuit?
Labor law lawsuits can be quite varied as they cover a wide range of offenses. This variety can make calculating the time a labor law lawsuit will take very difficult. There are other issues that make these calculations difficult as well. The higher the value of your case, the longer the case is likely to take. The more airtight the proof against the employer, the quicker the case will settle. Generally, most labor law lawsuits will take between one or two years.bronx.com