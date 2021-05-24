newsbreak-logo
DNR Reminds You To “Boat Sober” For Memorial Day Weekend

By Kurt Darling
WIBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, conservation officers with the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources are reminding you to stay safe if you plan on taking the boat out on a lake. Capt. Jet Quillen with the DNR says Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer...

