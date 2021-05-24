Broadwater competes at State Track and Field Meet
Pictured: Broadwater’s qualifiers for the 2021 State Track and Field meet. Front row, L to R – Lindsey Smith, Hannah Davis, Mahika Patel, Grace Johnson. Middle row, L to R — Coach Jim Weir, Braden Carlsen, Michael Brickhouse, Gunnar Gustafson, Reade Nicolls, Ture Gustafson, Clay Wardius, Brant Bloxom, Sammi Yeung. Back row, L to R – Coach Robert Gustafson, Head Coach Eric Hack, Coach Brooke Wallace. Not pictured: Emma Caison, Ally LeCato, Leah Smith.shoredailynews.com