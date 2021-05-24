Broadwater competes at State Track and Field Meet

Five members of the Stephens County high school track and field team team made it to the medals podium at the Class AAA state championship meet last weekend in Albany. The Tribe had four podium finishes amongst the best in the state. SCHS senior and Region 8-AAA champion Samara Walker had a runner-up finish in the shot put with throw of 39 feet, .5 inches. Walker’s second place finish in state Class AAA was shy of Liberty County’s Leia Williams’ first place throw of 39 feet, 6.75 inches. Walker was not the only member of the SCHS track team to turn in a a top two finish as one of the best in the state.