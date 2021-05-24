newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Broadwater competes at State Track and Field Meet

shoredailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured: Broadwater’s qualifiers for the 2021 State Track and Field meet. Front row, L to R – Lindsey Smith, Hannah Davis, Mahika Patel, Grace Johnson. Middle row, L to R — Coach Jim Weir, Braden Carlsen, Michael Brickhouse, Gunnar Gustafson, Reade Nicolls, Ture Gustafson, Clay Wardius, Brant Bloxom, Sammi Yeung. Back row, L to R – Coach Robert Gustafson, Head Coach Eric Hack, Coach Brooke Wallace. Not pictured: Emma Caison, Ally LeCato, Leah Smith.

shoredailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Shot Put#Long Jump#Clay#Front Row#Trinity Christian School#All State#Gustafson State Champions#Coach Robert Gustafson#Senior Gunnar Gustafson#Senior Hannah Davis#Champion#Richmond#Discus#Coach Brooke Wallace#Field Events#Middle Row#Eighth Grader#Broadwater Competes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Weddington, NCenquirerjournal.com

Weddington, Cuthbertson track and field teams hungry after no state meet in 2020

After having their season cancelled in 2020, the Cuthbertson and Weddington track and field teams are looking to return to their dominant ways this spring. In the spring of 2019, the Warriors won the N.C. 3A boys track and field title, while Cuthbertson came in second in both the boys and girls competition. In fact, Weddington has won the last three 3A boys championships.
Dublin Villager

Track & Field: Central Ohio athletes shine at junior high state meet

In the return of the seventh- and eighth-grade state track and field meet, central Ohio athletes captured championships in four individual and four relay events May 15 at Hilliard Darby. Pickerington Ridgeview led the way at the fourth OHSAA-sanctioned event, finishing with 32 points to place third behind Huber Heights...
telegraphherald.com

Prep track & field: Officials lift spectator restrictions for Iowa state meet

Iowa track and field fans can rejoice. Anyone who wants to watch the state meet in person now can. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced today that attendance restrictions for the state track meet, which takes place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, have been lifted.
Times Reporter

Area athletes compete in OHSAA Middle School State Track & Field Championships

A number of area athletes competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Middle School State Track & Field Championships held at Hilliard Darby High School on Saturday. Shot Put Seated Event Wheelchair: Cody Croy, Ridgewood, 2nd, 16-7.75. 1,600: Marcus Adelman, Welty, 3rd, 4:37.73. 100 Seated Event Wheelchair: Cody Croy,...
Herald and Tribune

Boone track competes in championship meet

The Daniel Boone Track Team recently competed in the Big 11 Conference Championship. The Daniel Boone boys team placed second and the girls placed fifth among the 11 schools in the competition. Daniel Boone had seven Event Winners: The girls 4×800 Relay (Alysse Rowland, Nicole Griffith, Patricia Chellah, Kamryn Wingfield),...
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan sweeps another track and field meet; White Oak, Conley, West Carteret also compete

OCEAN — Croatan track and field teams are undefeated in every meet this season, including Saturday in a four-team home meet with White Oak, D.H. Conley and West Carteret. The boys, who took their first three meets by 58, 33 and 39 points, respectively, escaped with a four-point win over White Oak. The Cougars put up 78 points to the Vikings’ 74. D.H. Conley was close behind in third with 70.5. West Carteret rounded out the four with 46.5 points.
Montana Standard

Jefferson track and field poised for podium finishes at Class B state meet

BUTTE — As is the goal during the high school track and field season, the Panthers are peaking at the right time. After strong showings at the District 5B and Southern B meets, Jefferson’s athletes are likely to have several podium finishes during Friday and Saturday’s Class B state meet in Laurel.
thetoccoarecord.com

Stephens County track and field place in four events in State Championship meet

Five members of the Stephens County high school track and field team team made it to the medals podium at the Class AAA state championship meet last weekend in Albany. The Tribe had four podium finishes amongst the best in the state. SCHS senior and Region 8-AAA champion Samara Walker had a runner-up finish in the shot put with throw of 39 feet, .5 inches. Walker’s second place finish in state Class AAA was shy of Liberty County’s Leia Williams’ first place throw of 39 feet, 6.75 inches. Walker was not the only member of the SCHS track team to turn in a a top two finish as one of the best in the state.
LaFollette Press

LaFollette duo excel in field events at middle school state track meet

CLARKSVILLE — LaFollette’s Laeya Kingsley and Kaylee Partin both made the podium at the state middle school track and field meet Saturday. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have...
Posted by
Laramie Live

NCAA West Prelims on horizon for UW track and field team

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field student athletes who qualified for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships West Preliminaries head to College Station, Texas, to compete this week for a spot in this year’s championships. In total for the Pokes, three throwers and three...
gustavus.edu

Women's Track & Field at NCAA Outdoor Championships

The Gustavus track & field team competes at the NCAA Championships on May 27-29. Feb 0610:46 amWomen's Track & Field at Bethel The Gustavus track & field team travels to Bethel on Feb. 6. Feb 1310:47 amWomen's Track & Field at Saint Benedict The Gustavus track & field team travels...
Sportssicem365.com

Previewing Baylor's Track & Field NCAA West Regional with Michael Ford

Baylor Track & Field Associate Coach Michael Ford discusses expectations for the West Regional meet and why he came to Baylor. First time the men’s and women’s regional teams are split. The standard is to bring as many athletes as possible to regionals and be competitive while getting them to...
myhits106.com

Cowboy Track And Field Compete On Day One Of The NCAA West Prelims

Three Wyoming Cowboys competed in the first day at the 2021 Outdoor Track & Field Championships NCAA West Preliminaries hosted by Texas A&M University on Wednesday afternoon. Kareem Mersal, William Nolan and Kirk Unland got things started for Wyoming Track & Field with two more days of competition left for the Cowboys and Cowgirls. Mersal and Nolan in the Long Jump while Unland was in the field of the Hammer Throw.
Sportschatsports.com

Meet Navy track and field athlete Clayton Thompson, ‘the best athlete at the Naval Academy’

Navy track and field coach Jamie Cook believes Clayton Thompson could be one of the nation’s best decathletes if he trained exclusively for that event. “Clayton would hold the school record and could probably have made Olympic Trials in the decathlon if we had focused solely on that,” Cook said. “That event is worth only 10 points and is very taxing. An athlete the caliber of Clayton Thompson can do a lot more damage by competing in multiple events.”
Eugene, ORmenastar.com

Tigers begin competition in NCAA West Preliminary Round

Missouri track and field competed in the first day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Bryan-College Station on Wednesday. The rounds will be used to determine who will compete in the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. After Day 1, MU's Martin Prodanov and Chris Conrad advanced to the quarterfinals,...
unf.edu

NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary (Day 2)

Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1132377. UNF Athletics is proud to host the 2021 NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary Round at Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium. Cheer on Day 2 of the meet. Get your tickets now at UNFOspreys.com. Ticket options include all session passes and single session passes. All fans must abide...
Sportsthedanielislandnews.com

Iron Horse boys’, girls’ track teams capture state championships

For two years, there was talk about potential when it came to the Philip Simmons High School (PSHS) track and field program. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams showed promise in 2019 when the youthful teams fared well as individuals and as a group at the State Track and Field Championships.