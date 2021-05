My neighbor who is an older widow feels she is being a victim of abuse and asked me for advice. Her son lost his job during the pandemic and moved in with his young daughter. He took out a loan against the house to add on for additional space. No construction has occurred. Rather, the son has purchased cars and bought expensive items without consulting her. She has no access to her money and wants to know what to do and where to turn for help? Do you have some suggestions? S.L.