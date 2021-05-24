Shoredailynews.com/ A&N ElectricHurricane Survival Guide Available

Again, the Shoredailynews.com/WESR/A&N Electric Co-op Hurricane Survival Guide is available. The guide covers a variety of subjects including tips on what to do before and after a hurricane or tropical storm. A tab that allows participants to put in their address and find out the status of your home and property should a hurricane threaten the Eastern Shore. It has a list of public shelters, an analysis of several historical hurricanes that affected the Eastern Shore, tips from the Red Cross and local governments on preparation, recovery and how to stay safe in a storm.