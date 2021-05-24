newsbreak-logo
NOAA Predicting Another Above Average Hurricane Season

 3 days ago

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

Get weather-ready — Atlantic's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlantic: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Atlantic is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ATLANTIC, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlantic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Atlantic's weather forecast for the week ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlantic: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Wallops Launch Should Be Visible on East Coast Tonight

ATLANTIC, Va.- A mission to explore energy transport in space using a NASA suborbital sounding rocket is scheduled for Friday evening May 7 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Launch for the mission is scheduled for 7:58 p.m. EDT with a 40-minute launch window, Friday,...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Accomack The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County in southeastern Maryland Northern Accomack County in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Delmar to 6 miles northwest of Lawsonia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Ocean City, Pocomoke City, Berlin, Ocean Pines and Cape Isle Of Wight around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bishop, Horntown, Boxiron, Ocean City Municipality, Goodwill, Public Landing, Greenbackville, Ironshire, Temperanceville and West Ocean City. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Accomack A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES At 541 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Parsonsburg to near Marion Station, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Ocean Pines around 605 PM EDT. Cape Isle Of Wight around 610 PM EDT. Ocean City around 615 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include West Ocean City, Public Landing and Ocean City Municipality. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches, Inland Worcester, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.