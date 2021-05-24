The Cleveland Clinic's IVF Director explains what it's like to freeze your eggs: 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast

FLORIDA, USA — In 2016 I was living my childhood dream following the Cavaliers and Indians all over the country. In one year, I covered the NBA Finals and the World Series. With my own eyes, I witnessed the Cavs end Cleveland’s 52-year championship draught. That was followed up with the Indians reaching the World Series. Covering the Indians on the road in Fenway Park and Wrigley Field in the same post-season, are you kidding me?!?! I am now a morning news anchor on GO!, but that year was part of my first 11 years here at Channel 3 as the weekend sports anchor. It was amazing to be the eyes of Cleveland fans as I traveled from city to city.