The Cleveland Clinic's IVF Director explains what it's like to freeze your eggs: 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast
CLEVELAND — With the recent spike in egg freezing at fertility clinics across the country, you may be wondering what the process is like, from start to finish. It was a mystery to me before I decided to do it myself, and that's why I'm sharing about my experience here, in the second episode of a special, 3-episode limited series on the 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast.www.wkyc.com