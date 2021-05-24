newsbreak-logo
The Cleveland Clinic's IVF Director explains what it's like to freeze your eggs: 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — With the recent spike in egg freezing at fertility clinics across the country, you may be wondering what the process is like, from start to finish. It was a mystery to me before I decided to do it myself, and that's why I'm sharing about my experience here, in the second episode of a special, 3-episode limited series on the 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast.

3News' Dave Chudowsky shares powerful family story: How his sister channeled the pain of losing her son into a mission of helping others

FLORIDA, USA — In 2016 I was living my childhood dream following the Cavaliers and Indians all over the country. In one year, I covered the NBA Finals and the World Series. With my own eyes, I witnessed the Cavs end Cleveland’s 52-year championship draught. That was followed up with the Indians reaching the World Series. Covering the Indians on the road in Fenway Park and Wrigley Field in the same post-season, are you kidding me?!?! I am now a morning news anchor on GO!, but that year was part of my first 11 years here at Channel 3 as the weekend sports anchor. It was amazing to be the eyes of Cleveland fans as I traveled from city to city.
2 summer fests, brewery’s vaccine promo goes national, magazine lauds Ohio pizza - our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The traditional rib fest in Berea at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is returning, and an inaugural beer fest for Progressive Field is set. Plus, a promotion for 10-cent beers at Market Garden Brewery for those who are fully vaccinated has taken off across the country, and Food & Wine magazine has lauded pizza places in Ohio in a national ranking. Check out our 5-minute food and drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills.