When I used to think of the stock market, I instinctively thought of phrases like “high risks,” “millions of dollars,” and finally, “male-dominated.” For most girls, investing evokes the idea of a male-driven industry, and they are, in large part, correct. The stock market, something that seems so universal with its availability to the public, sees a lack of female participation even now. According to a Money Crashers survey, 59 percent of men preferred to manage their own investments, compared to just 34 percent of women. Even though studies show women investors consistently outperform men in the long term, women do not invest enough. And with the push for more young girls to get interested in STEM studies, finance seems to be left behind.